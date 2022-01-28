UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed claims that he prioritised the evacuation of pets and animals out of Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover in August last year. During his visit to North Wales on Thursday, January 27, he stated that the whole thing about this is "rhubarb". "I can tell you that the military always prioritised human beings and that was quite right," PM Johnson stated, as per Sputnik. As per the report, he had brushed off accusations last month too, stating they were "complete rubbish".

However, recently leaked emails appear to cast doubt on Johnson's version of events during the tumultuous evacuation from Afghanistan in August 2021. According to The Guardian, the emails contradict the UK Prime Minister's claims that he had no role to play in the evacuation of animals from a UK charity in Afghanistan. At least two emails, that were released by a cross-party parliamentary committee on Foreign Affairs, sparked claims that PM Johnson was not being truthful, especially since he is already under fire for lying to the British parliament about Downing Street parties during the lockdown.

The first email sent by a UK Foreign Office official on August 25, 2021, stated that the PM had just approved the evacuation of animals and staff from Nowzad - a charity run by former British Royal Marines Cmdr. Pen Farthing, while also lobbying a colleague to assist with evacuations for another animal charity. "Equivalent charity Nowzad, run by an ex-Royal Marine, has received a lot of publicity and the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated," the email read, as per The Guardian.

PM had no role in authorising individual evacuations from Afghanistan: Downing Street

Meanwhile, the second email mentioned the "PM's decision" to evacuate Nowzad employees, but did not mention anything particular about animals. "In light of the PM's decision earlier today to evacuate the staff of the Nowzad animal charity, the (animal charity – name redacted) is asking for agreement to the entry of (details redacted) staff, all Afghan nationals," the email read. Despite the fresh evidence, Downing Street maintains its stance that the Prime Minister had no role to play in authorising individual evacuations from Afghanistan during Operation Pitting, including Nowzad workers and animals. The Prime Minister never told his staff to do anything specific for Nowzad, Downing Street said in a statement.