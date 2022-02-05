UK: Boris Johnson Says 'change Is Good' As MPs Tender Resignation; Quotes 'The Lion King'

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday invoked Disney's "The Lion King" as he insisted "change is good" when rallying his take on the internal fallout and Tory MPs' departure over his party scandals during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. His remark came as the fifth adviser handed in her resignation on February 4, and senior Tories indicated that the series of dismissal signal "the beginning of the end" for his premiership.

Johnson's special adviser on women and equalities, Elena Narozanski, turned in her resignation joining Policy Chief Munira Mirza, Director of Communications Jack Doyle, Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds and Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield, all of whom resigned over British Prime Minister's alleged misconduct and breach of rules. Downing Street stated that Narozanski’s resignation was planned and agreed upon, according to itv.

As at least 13 Tory MPs submitted letters of no confidence in UK Prime Minister over lockdown parties during UK’s stringent lockdown in 2020, Johnson quoted Rafiki from Disney’s The Lion King in response to the recent exit of multiple lawmakers in defiance to his refusal for stepping down from his position and taking accountability.

'Failure of leadership'

While Downing Street alleged that it was a planned revolt, Energy minister Greg Hands denied the advisers were made scapegoats, insisting that they resigned because they “wanted to clean up No 10”. Hands referred to Sue Gray's investigation findings and denounced the "failure of leadership" on Downing Street.

He said that the report listed details "very specific about some of the failings in Number 10, and some of the cultural failings". The top governance has to change, and the lawmakers are resigning, Hands said. "Those are some of the things that the prime minister is starting to address," he told itv in televised remarks, adding: "It's quite right that the prime minister's ability to change his personnel at this point."

Another minister Labour's Ed Miliband meanwhile said that the Prime Minister has seen the "ship is sinking and the captain is trying to throw the crewmates overboard to save himself”. Miliband was speaking about Johnson's most loyal and longstanding advisers Mirza who walked out shortly after he accused the UK Prime Minister’s use of a “scurrilous” Jimmy Savile smear against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for denouncing his lockdown shenanigans.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak refrained from making comments but said that he would not have used the jibe. Conservative grandee Sir Malcolm Rifkind, a former foreign secretary, called UK PM Johnson “toxic” as he said that this was precisely the reason behind his top loyal aide Mirza’s decision to quit his party.

"With the best will in the world, one has to say this is not so much the end of the beginning but it is the beginning of the end," he told Newsnight in an interview.

UK MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme, Aaron Bell, claimed that the British Prime Minister’s disregard for the COVID-19 rules and his parties at No 10 make his position "untenable".

"I have submitted a letter to Sir Graham Brady," the Tory MP announced on Twitter, referring to the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs in the UK. He stressed that he had "struggled to reconcile assurances" given by the Prime Minister with "the implications of Sue Gray’s interim findings".

As MP Bell turned in a letter, 54 such letters would imply a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister. And if more than 50% of Tory MPs vote to dismiss Johnson, he will have to step down as Britain’s Prime Minister. As of Friday, February 4, it is understood that 20 letters have already been submitted.