UK: Boris Johnson Wins Conservative Party No-confidence Vote 211 For To 148 Against

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ensured his political survival after winning a vote of confidence in his leadership by a margin of 211 to 148. Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, announced the outcome on a tumultuous day that saw several more of Mr Johnson's own MPs turn against their party leader.

"It’s a democratic party, the prime minister has won," Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told reporters shortly after Sir Graham announced the result.

There were 359 votes cast, with 211 in favour and 148 voting against. Johnson required a simple majority of 180 MPs to win the vote, but 148 is a lower figure than former Prime Minister Theresa May received in a similar ballot in 2018, after which she resigned just six months later. On Monday (local time), Tory legislators voted in secret in Westminster. It comes at a time when there is widespread discontent with Johnson's leadership and actions in government, less than three years after securing a legislative majority.

Growing discontent in the ruling party against UK PM

Given Johnson's narrow victory, there is now a chance that he may face another confidence vote in the near future. However, if a British leader wins a confidence vote, they are usually shielded from another vote of confidence for a year. Meanwhile, there have been reports that these regulations may be modified — and the closeness of June 6's outcome may make this more likely.

Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, which oversees leadership challenges inside the party, told reporters earlier Monday that while rules can be amended "technically," "the rule at the moment is there would be a period of grace" before another vote is held. Johnson may potentially leave on his own, but despite earlier rumblings of discontent among Tory MPs about Johnson's colourful, and frequently contentious, leadership, he has showed no evidence of doing so.

Calls for a confidence vote grew louder after a report released last month strongly slamming the prime leader and senior officials in the aftermath of a number of COVID-19 lockdown-breaking parties at Johnson's office and Downing Street residence. The confidence vote was called when 15% of Conservative lawmakers (54 of the current 359 Conservative Party MPs) sent letters of no-confidence to Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, which monitors leadership challenges within the party. Although some senators have given public statements in recent weeks, the number of letters Brady received has not been disclosed.

