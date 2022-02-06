UK: Boris Johnson's Loyalist Says PM's Removal Is 'inevitable' Amid Partygate Scandal

Amid the Partygate scandal, one of Boris Johnson’s most loyal supporters has said that it was now “inevitable” that Tory MPs would remove the UK PM from his office, effectively undermining his efforts to save his premiership. In an interview with The Observer, Sir Charles Walker, a former vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs, suggested Boris Johnson to go of his own accord in interest of the nation.

“It is an inevitable tragedy,” Walker said. He also linked the events in the Tory party to a Greek tragedy. “He ( Boris Johnson) is a student of Greek and Roman tragedy. It is going to end in him going, so I just want him to have some agency in that,” the Conservative British MP added.

Charles Walker, who had announced earlier this month that he was stepping down as an MP, stated that in his view Boris Johnson had got many things right, including the handling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and deserved to be remembered for them, rather than facing the indignity of losing a leadership challenge. However, he also went on to say that the succession of Downing Street lockdown parties had focused the anger of a traumatised country on No 10 in a way that could only be addressed if the PM moved aside.

“It is not going to get better,” Walker said.

It is to mention that Walker’s remarks come amid a time when MPs are sending letters of no confidence in Johnson. When a total of 54 letters is sent to the chair of the Conservative Part’s Committee, known as the 1922 Committee, Johnson will be consulted on when a vote of no confidence among Tory MPs should take place, following which he would have to step down if he fails to win a majority. According to The Guardian, some Conservative MPs said they believed about 40 to 45 letters were in or pending, while another estimate that was circulating suggested the number was closer to the “early 30s”.

Boris Johnson's fading grip on power

Meanwhile, as per the media outlet, the mood has turned further against Boris Johnson in recent days after he slammed Sir Kier Starmer in the Commons on Monday for failing to prosecute the child abuse Jimmy Savile during his time as director of public prosecutions. The “baseless attack” on the opposition leader then led to the resignation of UK PM’s longtime aide and head of policy at No 10, Munira Mirza.

According to reports, investigations have revealed that unfounded claims about Starmer were being promoted, even before Boris Johnson had aired them, by far-right groups including the British branch of Proud Boys, a white nationalist organisation labelled a terrorist entity. The allegations against the opposition leader are believed to have roots in the far right’s obsession with the unfounded suggestion that the establishment is protecting paedophiles.

Moreover, in a further blow to the PM, his actions during the Partygate scandal have been blamed by scientists for a sharp decline in the number of people getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster, The Guardian reported. As per the report, the number of people being boosted dropped below 30,000 a day last week, with only 64.4% of the UK population over 12 years old receiving a third dose or booster so far. Scientists said that declining trust in the UK PM, as well as the belief that Omicron is mild despite its impact, were behind the fall in vaccine take-up.

