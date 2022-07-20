UK Breaks Highest Temperature Record, Experts Aver It's 'a Wakeup Call On Climate Change'

As temperatures in the United Kingdom soared to a record high of 40.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, capping two days of severe heat, experts said that it is "a wakeup call" for the climate catastrophe. According to The Guardian report, the previous record temperature of 38.7 degrees C was first exceeded in Charlwood in Surrey before noon time and then broken at Heathrow, which crossed the 40 degrees C barrier at 12.50 pm (local time). Looking at the scenario, climate scientists have been calling it "a grim milestone."

Further, in RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, the thermometer read 40.3C by 4 p.m. (local time), which was 1.6C warmer than the previous high temperature for the year, which was surpassed at roughly 34 sites nationwide.

According to the UK's official weather forecaster, such highs are now a fact of life in a nation that is unprepared for such extremes, Associated Press reported.

It is pertinent to note that the typically temperate country was the most recent to be devastated by the extremely hot and dry weather that has caused wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and killed hundreds of people from heatstroke. Concerns about climate change have been heightened by images of flames rushing toward a French beach and British people sweltering even by the sea, as per Associated Press.

Professor Stephen Belcher, the director of science at the Met Office, issued a dire warning stating, “If we continue under a high emissions scenario, we could see temperatures like these, every three years … The only way that we can stabilise the climate is by achieving net zero … soon.”

Heatwave in UK

Emley Moor, West Yorkshire, recorded the overnight temperature of 25.9C on Monday, breaking the previous record of the daily minimum of 23.9C, set in Brighton in 1990.

Meanwhile, since temperatures continue to soar not just in the UK's capital but also around the country, a sizable fire was witnessed in the Greater London neighbourhood of Wennington. According to media reports, it was determined that the Wennington fire, which damaged several homes, was a "major accident." According to reports, the blaze started in shrublands in the Wennington neighbourhood before slowly spreading to nearby homes and gardens.

However, this was the only fire incident that has been recorded in England's capital on Tuesday, at about 4 PM (UK time), the London Fire Brigade personnel were apparently battling four to five other fire breakouts.

Apart from this, experts estimated that the current heat period, which is expected to last from Sunday through Wednesday, will likely result in the deaths of up to 1,000 individuals. According to experts at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, such a toll would be larger than the average of the full-summer heat-related excess mortality reported from 2000 to 2019, The Guardian reported.

UK red alert

Last week, the authorities declared a national emergency following the first-ever 'red severe heat warning' issued in the United Kingdom. The Met Office had issued its strongest warning for a region that encompasses London, Manchester, and York for Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (July 19). According to the BBC report, this indicated that there is a risk to life and that it is necessary to change routine activities. According to Sky News, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) raised its heat health alert on Friday, July 15, to Level 4, which is regarded as a "national emergency."

