UK: Brexit Chief David Frost Quits Johnson's Administration As New COVID Rules Spark Anger

A Senior Cabinet Office minister and former Brexit negotiator in the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration, David Frost, resigned over what is being alleged ‘disillusionment with Johnson's policies’ as he handed a letter to the Prime Minister, explaining that he had plans to do so.

Frost quit over concerns about Boris Johnson's COVID-19 clampdowns and his government's "direction of travel” and considerations for a third lockdown to be announced as soon as this week, according to The Mail.

A widening divide over Johnson's Plan B COVID measures

Sources told UK’s Telegraph on Saturday that Johnson’s minister who was at the forefront during the post-Brexit negotiations with the European Union stepped down from his role over the former’s 'Plan B' COVID measures, disarrayed economic policies, as well as the National Insurance hike. In his resignation letter to the UK Prime Minister, accessed by foreign agencies and the British newspaper, Lord Frost reminded him of his pledge made earlier that the lifting of restrictions in the summer would be “irreversible".

He also reminded Johnson to "deliver on the opportunities" of Brexit by moving "as fast as possible" to "a lightly regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy,” the newspaper reported.

UK needed to "learn to live with COVID-19,” Lord frost’s letter dispatched to UK Prime Minister on Saturday, read. “You [addressed to Boris Johnson] took a brave decision in July, against considerable opposition, to open up the country again. Sadly it did not prove to be irreversible, as I wished, and believe you did too. I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere."

The resignation of such close and important ally in the cabinet caused a major crisis for the Boris Johnson government. British newspapers also earlier reported that Lord Frost had plans to call quits to his government role by next month, as he had stressed that abandoning the EU would be a long-term job for Britain. “That is why we agreed earlier this month that I would move on in January and hand over the baton to others to manage our future relationship with the EU," Frost said in his resignation letter.

Johnson's stringent COVID rules

Frost’s decision to abruptly step down is triggered by last week's introduction of new pandemic restrictions, UK’s Mail reports. This includes Boris Johnson’s stringent rules such as proof of vaccination, negative coronavirus tests to enter public venues, and recreational facilities such as nightclubs and restaurants.

A deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, Angela Rayner, accused the British Prime Minister of mishandling pandemic, adding that he wasn’t ‘up to the mark’ in his job as the Omicron variant drives a spike in infections across the UK on road to becoming a dominant strain. "A government in total chaos right when the country faces an uncertain few weeks," Rayner tweeted.

"We deserve better than this buffoonery," Johnson's own party members mounted criticism against the UK leader.

"The prime minister is running out of time and out of friends to deliver on the promises and discipline of a truly Conservative government," tweeted Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen. "Lord Frost has made it clear, 100 Conservative lawmakers have made it clear, but most importantly, so did the people of North Shropshire," he added.

Lord Frost quit his role with immediate effect on Saturday night, Dec. 18. A senior minister at Johnson’s cabinet told Telegraph: “I know he opposed Plan B. The PM’s supporters are the ones who are least keen on the restrictions. The ones who want to undermine him want the restrictions. Frost going just proves that.”