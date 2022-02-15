UK: Bristol Zoo To Permanently Close Site In September 2022 After 186 Years

In September, one of the UK's oldest zoos will close its 186-year-old doors for good, with all of its animals relocating to a new location. Bristol Zoo Gardens in Clifton, which has been accessible to the public since 1836, will close permanently on September 3, according to the Bristol Zoological Society. It will relocate to the Wild Place Project, the society's wildlife area in South Gloucestershire.

The zoo has had an estimated 90 million visits since its inception and has helped save 175 species from extinction through its conservation programmes. After the zoo had already missed out on revenue during the busy spring and summer months, the decision to sell the park was announced after the country's second nationwide lockdown.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo had been dealing with dwindling visitor numbers, with the organisation having lost money in four of the previous six years. The Bristol Zoological Society has scheduled a series of events for people to share their experiences of the site ahead of the closing date, which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Parts of the site to be turned into residences

Following the relocation, parts of the land will be turned into residences, with the gardens remaining open to the public for free. The children's play area and the theatrical building will remain open to the public as a workshop and event venue. The famed monkey temple will be preserved, and the zoo's entrance will become the "Clifton Conservation Hub," which will house the Avon Gorge and Downs Wildlife Project.

The proceeds from the sale will go toward the construction of a new Bristol Zoo, which is set to open in 2024. While the zoo is being built, the Wild Place Project, which is located near junction 17 of the M5 motorway, will remain open to visitors as usual.

Image: Unsplash