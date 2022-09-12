UK: Britons Urged Not To Bring Teddy Bears & Balloons To Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people gathered outside Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle to pay tribute to the late British monarch. As mourners were bringing balloons, flowers and cards to pay respects to the Queen, the well-wishers of the royal family have been told now not to bring teddy bears and balloons to pay their respect to the Queen.

The Royal Parks in a statement said that no gifts and artefacts will be accepted and advised people not to leave these things at the parks to pay tribute to the Queen. It further stated that cards and labels will be accepted and will be periodically removed by the staff of The Royal Parks and contractors for storage offsite. Furthermore, The Royal Parks said that people will not be able to light candles in the parks and lit candles will be extinguished and periodically removed. In a statement released on its website, The Royal Parks stated that people can leave floral tributes at a dedicated site in The Green Park. Residents have been advised to remove wrappings from floral tribute before leaving them at the site. It further added, "You are respectfully asked not to lay tributes outside of the official floral tribute site. The Green Park Floral Tribute Garden is the principal location for laying flowers near to Buckingham Palace."

"Unfortunately, no gifts and artefacts will be accepted and the public will be asked not to bring these to the parks. Non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons should not be brought," The Royal Parks said in a statement.

Queen's coffin arrives in Palace of Holyroodhouse

Notably, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8. The Queen’s coffin left Balmoral Castle on 11 September. People on the streets watched as the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin travelled to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex witnessed the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, the coffin will rest in the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse until the afternoon of 12 September. The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, at 11 AM local time.

Image: AP