UK: Britons Urged To Use Water Wisely As England Faces Its Driest Conditions Since 1976

As England is experiencing its driest weather conditions since the year 1976, residents are being urged to reduce their water usage. According to the Met Office, the period between January and June in 20222 is considered to be the driest in England since 1976. After months of extremely low rainfall in the United Kingdom, officials are poised to declare a drought in the month of August if dry conditions persist, The Guardian reported.

Further, farmers are expected to get instructions not to water their fields, raising concerns about crop failure, and there may be local hosepipe restrictions. In certain areas of the nation where rainfall has been below normal for months, reservoirs are at record low levels.

The National Drought Group (NDG) of the Environment Agency (EA), which consists of members from government organisations, farming organisations, and environmental specialists, convened on Tuesday to discuss the serious condition. The meeting, which was originally scheduled for October, was rescheduled forward because of the dire circumstances, The Guardian reported.

UK driest conditions

According to a BBC report, this development came after last week's record-breaking temperature in the UK. It is pertinent to note that the south-east of England has seen dry weather, while temperatures and rainfall have been lower in the west, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

In addition to this, the Met Office is predicting that there might be many more dry weeks ahead, especially in the south and east of the nation. The EA and water companies are now implementing the early stages of their drought plans and urging everyone to play their part in limiting water consumption, The Independent reported.

UK implements drought risk management strategies

The EA implements a wide range of drought risk management strategies, many of which are already in place. The use of water transfer schemes that enable rivers to be artificially maintained as well as collaboration with the agricultural sector to increase assistance to farmers in regions with protracted dry weather are examples of measures that can be taken to help those areas that are most negatively impacted by prolonged dry weather, as per an Independent report.

In areas where river flows are particularly low, additional actions are required which include reoxygenating the water, saving distressed fish, and assisting the Fire and Rescue Service in fighting waste fires and wildfires.

To explore ways to safeguard supplies, officials from organisations like the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the Environment Agency, the National Farmers' Union, and the Country Land and Business Association met with water companies, as per a BBC report. After months of below normal rainfall, they are advising people to save water, but there are no consumption limits in place in England.

Harvey Bradshaw, the executive director for the environment at the Environment Agency and chair of the NDG, stated, “While last week’s extreme high temperatures are now behind us and there are currently no plans for restrictions on essential water use, we can all do our bit by reducing unnecessary water consumption and following advice from our water company to ensure this remains the case while our rivers are exceptionally low,” The Guardian reported.

Besides this, the head of policy for the trade body Water UK, Stuart Colville said, “Ongoing warm weather in much of the country follows the driest winter and spring since the 1970s.” He added, “Water companies have detailed plans in place to manage water resources for customers and the environment, and are doing everything they can, including working closely with government and regulators to minimise the need for any restrictions and ensure rivers continue to flow."

(Image: AP)