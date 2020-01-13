UK Builder Who Won £100 Million In Lottery Buys Second-hand Van To Save £10,000

Steve Thompson who won big in the Euromillions is still working and completing his work-related committments as he had promised. The 42-year-old recently bought a second-hand van saving himself about £10,000. While talking to the international media, Steve said that he doesn't want the win to change him and that he is a man of his words and will complete all his work. Steve won the lottery last year in November and during a press conference, he said that he wanted to reassure his customers that he will hold true to his commitments and get all his pending work completed.

A show of character

Steve Thompson won 105 million pounds in a Europe wide lottery and became the ninth-biggest UK winner. A neighbour of Steve while talking to local media said that Steve had installed a conservatory for him and after completing his work he refused to charge him.The neighbour added that after the win he and Steve did not talk about his win because he felt that Steve would have spoken enough on that with other people. The neighbour also said that his actions show that he is a nice man.

Steve is now richer than Harry Potter star Daniel Redcliff and Coldplay's Chris Martin. Steve won the lottery with his shopworker wife, Lenka. Steve had been playing the lottery for the last 25 years. Steve and Lenka Thompson have three children together and live in West Sussex, Lenka has already quit her job at a convenience store. The couple aims to buy a house soon so that their sons aged,10 and 15 and their eight-year-old daughter can each have their own bedrooms for the first time.

Steve after the big win told local media that he had trouble sleeping after winning the lottery because it was difficult to come to terms with the sheer amount of money he had won. To him, going back to work part-time is a way of coping with the news.

