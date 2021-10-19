UK: Businesswoman Receives Response From Recruiter After 8 Years, Shares It On Instagram

Mostly people apply for a job after they complete their studies. People await the result of the recruiter to know if they have been selected or rejected. However, a woman was stunned after being rejected for a job in a school, eight years after she applied for the job. A woman named Zoe Johnson, who has become an entrepreneur now, has shared the incident on her skincare business Instagram page 'ZooBeeBeauty'.

In the post shared on the photosharing site, Zoo Johnson mentioned that she had received a notification on LinkedIn about the job she had applied for in 2013.

She shared the screenshot of the response she had got on LinkedIn. In the response, the person on LinkedIn had said, "Hi Zoe, Thanks for reaching out, but I'm not interested."

She shared the screenshot alongside the caption, "How funny, I had a notification on LinkedIn that a job I enquired about in 2013 aren’t interested haha. Better late than never. I love the way everything always works out as it’s meant to."

Zoe Johnson told Mirror that she was not awaiting the response. Johnson added that after sending the message on LinkedIn, she chose to decline the option to respond. Zoe had applied for a teaching assistant job near her home in Canterbury, Kent in 2013, however, she assumed she was rejected for the job after hearing nothing from their end, reported Mirror. Johnson had started her own skincare business ZooBee Beauty in 2012 and does not need the job anymore.

The post, since being shared on Instagram, has garnered over 1330 likes and several reactions. Netizens, amused to see the response, shared their reactions in the comments section.

One user commented, "Arrggghhhh oh my gawwwd, heehee yup betta late than never." Another user commented, "Gosh what a rude response to such a polite enquiry! Signs in full circle."

Image: Shutterstock