UK By-elections Might Put Boris Johnson In Difficult Position As Tories At Risk Of Losing

In two closely watched by-elections in the United Kingdom on Thursday, voters might put Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a further difficult position after months of scandals and setbacks. According to reports, voting is underway for the parliamentary seats of Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield, which could cost the ruling Conservative Party two additional seats. The sitting Conservative MPs resigned from both seats over the scandal. While MP Imran Ahmad Khan was found guilty of sexually assaulting a youngster in Yorkshire, MP Neil Parish of Devon admitted to watching porn in the Commons.

Notably, a British government losing two by-elections on the same day would be unprecedented in more than 30 years. West Yorkshire's Wakefield, where the elections are being held, is likely to be easily retaken by Labour from the Conservatives. Meanwhile, a close fight is anticipated in Devon, where the Liberal Democrats are attempting to overthrow a Tory majority of more than 24,000 votes in Tiverton and Honiton, RTE News reported.

Local farmers 'miffed' with the Tory government

With a margin of just over 3,500, the Conservatives gained Wakefield, a so-called "Red Wall seat," for the first time in 2019. According to opinion surveys, Labour has a 20% advantage in the region. Meanwhile, Conservatives usually get support from farmers in Tiverton and Honiton-- a heavily rural area in southwest England. Richard Tucker, the owner of a dairy herd, claimed that local farmers are "miffed" by the Tory government's pledge to decrease tariffs to allow cheap food imports. He further argued that British farmers were upset about having to uphold strict environmental requirements that do not hold their competitors from other nations to the same standards.

People voting against Conservatives to bring about change: Report

According to the RTE News report, people in Tiverton were quite clear in voting against the Conservatives. Voters in the region stated that they were strategically voting for the Liberal Democrats to bring about change. They cited many reasons including "partygate," the rising cost of living in the country, the surge in fuel prices, the dearth of social services, and the absence of support for small companies in the region. Liznojan Bookshop owner Kayleigh Diggle said she usually votes for the Green Party but this time her vote will go to the Liberal Democrats in the hope that their victory will contribute to a change in the current administration.

Image: AP