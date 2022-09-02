UK Cabinet Minister & Top Number 10 Official Accused Of Sexual Misconduct: Report

A cabinet minister in the UK and a high-ranking Number 10 aide reportedly continued to work despite facing allegations of sexual misconduct. A woman has claimed that she was assaulted while another woman alleged that she was groped by No 10 employees, both of whom now serve in senior positions, Sky News reported.

A former parliamentary staff member for the Conservative party, who remained anonymous, shared details regarding sexual assault by an MP who now serves as a Cabinet minister. The woman claimed that she was “sexually assaulted by someone who’s now a cabinet minister.” She revealed she was in her early 20s when she was sexually assaulted and was not aware of “how to deal with it," as per the Sky News report. According to an ex-parliamentary staff member for the Conservative party, she was “super drunk” and he was “feeding” her more wine.

She further claimed, “After a while, I was like, you know what? Would you mind if I just went to bed? So I went to bed. But obviously, he didn’t leave me alone. And then I woke up the next morning and I realized what had happened.” She had shared details regarding the incident with her colleagues and the MP she was working for who motivated her to lodge the complaint. However, the woman after having initial discussions with the police did not proceed further with the matter and claimed that she was “scared” to initiate the process.

Former Conservative aide claims she raised complaint

Meanwhile, a Conservative spokesperson stressed that they have set up a code of conduct and complaints procedure where people can raise their complaints. Separately, a former Conservative aide has claimed that she was groped by a senior No 10 employee before his appointment at the top post in Downing Street, as per the Sky News report. The woman who served at No 10 when the incident took place, made several complaints regarding his appointment. However, he continues to serve in the position. The woman claimed that she raised the issue with a “number of people and had formally complained to the Cabinet office.”

The woman underscored that she felt the responsibility to raise the issue “partly” as he would be working in an office which is full of women. She further said, “I just thought he would do it again.” The woman alleged that the man's boss, a close aide to the Prime Minister rejected the allegation and cited that the man "was good looking and had women throwing themselves at him." A government spokesperson has said that the allegations of misconduct are "taken extremely seriously" and assured of "robust procedure" for raising complaints.

(Image: AP)