UK Cabinet Secy Simon Case Steps Down From 'Partygate' Probe To 'retain Public Confidence'

UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case stepped down from the Downing Street 'Partygate' probe on December 17 following reports that two potentially lockdown-busting gatherings were conducted in his own office. Following the latest revelations, which came just as he was about to present his conclusions, the civil service chief distance himself from the probe.

According to various media reports, an email marked 'Christmas Quiz' was sent out to about 15 persons in Case's private office. Case was conscious of what they were doing just outside his own personal office and paused to thank them for their hard work as he walked between the gatherings, despite the fact that he did not participate, BBC reported.

Meanwhile, a Downing Street spokesperson, in a statement, said, "To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the Cabinet Secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process. The work will be concluded by Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. She will ascertain the facts and present her findings to the Prime Minister."

Cabinet Office denies accusations

Last December, a second event allegedly included beverages for a number of people in Case's office before the party continued elsewhere. The Cabinet Office, on the other hand, denies that the incident occurred. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had asked Case to look into the matter last week after a video emerged showing his former press secretary Allegra Stratton and other aides chuckling over a 'party' hosted in Downing Street last year.

The results of Case's investigation were supposed to be released today (December 18), but they have been put back. The controversy has been blamed for the Conservatives' humiliating defeat in the North Shropshire by-election last night. Speaking to reporters during a visit to Uxbridge district today, PM Johnson argued that the public was more interested in other issues such as the coronavirus and that media coverage of lockdown-busting parties was to blame for the Conservatives losing the North Shropshire by-election.

After it was revealed that Prime Minister Johnson performed as an impromptu quiz master in Downing Street amid Tier 2 limitations last year, he was accused of breaking his own government's guidelines.

