UK: Cactus Seller Discovers His Telephone Kiosk Is Antique, Puts It For Auction

Lady luck smiled on one British man who found that the scrap he was using for his shop was worth thousands of pounds. It all began when 53-year-old Simon Ward, started his succulent selling shop ‘Simply Cactus’ inside a phone kiosk with two of his friends in Tombland, Norfolk. Soon, he discovered that the traditional red-colored booth, which could be spotted across the UK and its former colonies, was highly valued.

Ward had set up his antique, the 8ft 3 inches tall telephone booth to showcase his plants. According to multiple reports, Ward along with two of his friends Timo Malagori and Dani Tagliaferra, who had together started the shop, soon ran out of space. Therefore, they decide to use the kiosk which was lying unused at the former’s house.

While they were happily serving customers in the red box, one of the enthusiasts noticed that it was worth a thousand pounds. Now, this phone box has been put for online auction at a staggering price of £ 35,000 i.e. around 36 lakh rupees. Talking about the same, Ward said that while the box has fetched him good cash, his cactus business has flopped in the absence of the red box.

Doll worth lakhs

In a similar incident, a guest on UK's 'Antiques Roadshow,' was left speechless after finding that her old Barbie doll is worth £1,500 (Rs 1.5 lakh). The woman had brought in her Barbie doll, which she had acquired in the 1960s, for an appearance on a BBC One Series program. The condition of the five-decade-old doll astonished expert Judith Miller. She said, "I have never, ever seen a Barbie doll in this condition."

She then provided the audience with a history of Barbie dolls before informing the owner that her doll was first introduced in 1959 at the New York Toy Fair. In the video shared on YouTube, Miller explained, "They were a huge hit right away. Barbie dolls were desired by all. Mattel has probably sold over a billion Barbie dolls. When they originally came out, they were three dollars."

Image: Simplycactus.uk/Instagram