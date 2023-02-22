UK Calls For 2,400 Visa Applications Under India-UK Young Professional Scheme

The UK government on Tuesday called for visa applications for Indians under the UK-India Young Professional Scheme, reported ANI. At least 2,400 visa applications would be facilitated by the UK government. The update has been shared by the British High Commission in India. In this new scheme, Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years of age can enter the ballot if they meet other relevant criteria. This comes after the agreement was signed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart PM Rishi Sunak, at the G20 summit in Indonesia last November. Under this reciprocal arrangement, British nationals would be offered visas to live and work in India and vice versa.

"This is an excellent opportunity for India's brightest young people between the ages of 18-30 to experience the best of the UK," said the British High Commission in New Delhi while sharing the details of the eligibility criteria.

UK-India Young Professional Scheme

Apart from the age limit, the visa applicant must have the relevant educational qualifications, a bachelor's degree level or above. The applicant must have possessed Pound 2,530 (approximately Rs 2.6 lakhs) in savings with no dependent minor children. "If you're successful in the ballot you'll need to apply for your visa by the deadline given in your invitation to apply. This is usually 30 days after you get the invitation. You must travel to the UK within six months of applying for your visa," read the update on the website. Further, they also shared the opening time of the ballot (at 2:30 pm, IST0 on February 28 and close at 2:29 pm (IST) on March 2).

The first Young Professionals Scheme ballot will be open from 14:30 IST on 28 February to 14:29 IST on 2 March.



Read more about eligibility and how to apply: 👉 🔗 https://t.co/1XQoE66dAV #IndiaYPS #LivingBridge pic.twitter.com/zR4pnYo8PO — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) February 21, 2023

To be considered for the visa, one must be selected in the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot before and must declare eligibility. The application fee for the visa process is GBP259 (approx Rs 26,000) and a healthcare surcharge of GBP940 (approx Rs 94,000). The applicant should make sure that they have the money available for at least 28 days in a row. "Day 28 must be within 31 days of applying for this visa. You'll need to show proof of this when you apply," explained the British government. Once, the applicant receives the visa approval the candidate must travel to the UK within six months of applying for the visa. Further,

The UK-India Young Professionals Scheme has been a "significant moment" for the two nations' relationship. This step has been seen as an effort to propel the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations which would now move to the eighth round of talks next month. Also, both Indian and British economies would be strengthened by this measure.