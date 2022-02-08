UK Calls NATO 'defensive Alliance' As Tensions Between Russia-Ukraine Continue To Rise

Amid the tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to give more assurances to Russia about North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) being a “defensive alliance.” The development comes as Moscow has expressed concerns over NATO’s military presence near the Ukraine-Russia border. The statement of the spokesman comes as the Russian Foreign Ministry had earlier informed that UK and Russia are discussing the visit of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to Moscow, Sputnik reported.

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson has stated that Russia has raised concerns over “potential NATO aggression,” and insisted that their concerns are not right as NATO is a “defensive alliance.” Further, Johnson’s spokesperson highlighted that the UK Prime Minister and all other western leaders have asserted that all the European nations have the right to enter NATO. As per the Sputnik report, the statement of the spokesperson comes after the reports have stated that Russia and the UK are working on the visit of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to Moscow to have a discussion over Russia-Ukraine tensions. Moreover, the UK wants to discuss with Russia ways to reduce tensions with Ukraine.

UK & Russia working on visit of Liz Truss to Moscow

The visit of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been primarily planned for 10 February, however, the officials are still working on the date, as per the Sputnik report. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry had mentioned that they were working with the UK Foreign Ministry to plan a visit of Liz Truss to Russia in order to reduce tensions over Ukraine. It is to mention here that the tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated in recent weeks.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

The UK and its several allies have alleged Russia of planning an invasion of Ukraine over Russian troops build-up at the border. However, Moscow has denied the allegations of planning an attack on Kyiv and further insisted that they have the right to have troops movement in the country. The US and NATO have held several rounds of discussion with Russia in order to deescalate tensions, however, there has been no progress made so far. Russia wants NATO to not include Ukraine in the bloc and withdrawal of NATO's forces near the Russian border. The demands of Russia have been rejected by NATO.

Image: AP