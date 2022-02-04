UK Calls Russia's Alleged Plans To Fabricate Attack To Justify Ukraine Invasion 'shocking'

After the US alleged that Russia may produce a fake video depicting the Ukrainian military attacking Moscow to justify the invasion, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss termed it as shocking evidence of Moscow's aggression. "This is clear and shocking evidence of Russia's unprovoked aggression and underhand activity to destabilise Ukraine," she wrote in a tweet on Thursday. The statement from Truss came a day after Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby claimed that Russia was planning to use a fabricated video of a Ukrainian military attack as a pretext for an incursion into the country.

Read the statement of Liz Truss here:

My statement in response to US intelligence that Russia plans to fabricate an attack to justify military action against Ukraine 👇 pic.twitter.com/2JHEKzEmNP — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 3, 2022

According to Kirby, Washington believes Russia is likely to produce some graphic propaganda video with 'actors and actresses mourning for people who are killed in an event that they would have created themselves'."The UK and our allies will continue to expose Russia subterfuge and propaganda and call it out for what it is. The only way forward is for Russia to deescalate, desist and commit to the diplomatic pathway," added the statement released on Twitter.

Price reportedly said Kirby's claim was based on "intelligence information"

According to a report by news agency Sputnik, when the journalists pressed the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price regarding Kirby's allegations, he at first, denied providing any evidence about his colleague's claim. However, after repeated questions by the reporters on Thursday, Price reportedly said Kirby's claim was based on "intelligence information" and was "declassified".

Earlier on Monday, Truss again warned Russian oligarchs and its allies of possible economic sanctions. According to a report by The Guardian, the British foreign secretary said, "Russian president’s allies would have nowhere to hide their assets if an invasion went ahead". She further said that the UK is working closely with the US in order to restrict Moscow from taking any aggressive step against Kyiv. It is pertinent to mention here that the situation between Russia, Ukraine, and the Western countries including the US deteriorated ever since the US intelligence report claimed Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Putin, on multiple occasions, refuted the intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless".

(Image: Twitter/@KremlinRussia/@TrussLiz)