UK: Car Smashes Into Boris Johnson’s London Townhouse, Cops Say No Offence Committed

A black Vauxhall Astra ploughed into the front of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s south London townhouse worth £1.3 million. Met Police was summoned to the scene at 1:19 am (local time) on the morning of May 9, Monday, after a “thunder-like” sound was heard, and neighbours found a black four-wheeler crashed into the front wall of Boris’ house, damaging the hedge and a tree. Neighbours told The Daily Express, UK that they were woken up by the sound of a “loud bang” and witnessed the vehicle careering into the front of the three-storey home of the British Prime Minister.

Credit: Twitter/@stevewill26

'Why else this particular house?' ask eyewitnesses

A neighbour told UK’s newspaper The Times: “I think it was deliberate. I mean why else this particular house?” But the British police has said that no one was “charged” for crime as no offence was identified. Eyewitnesses told the British press that the incident may have occurred due to the speeding driver. It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver was under the influence of intoxication, but he sustained ‘a minor injury’ from the crash. While the four-wheeler was towed by the UK Police at around 5 pm, the driver did not have to be taken to the hospital.

"Officers attended and found a car that had struck the exterior of a property causing minor damage,” the Met police told The Daily Express. “The driver of the car sustained a minor injury and was assessed by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment. No offences were identified.”

In 2020, the British Prime Minister was involved in one such car crash himself outside Parliament while his car was leaving via the gates of the Palace of Westminster and onto Parliament Square. A protester had run out into the road in defiance of the British PM’s policies. The driver had to hit the brakes suddenly to avoid the demonstrator from being hit. This had caused the Range Rover following behind the Prime Minister's car to crash into the back of the PM's vehicle causing a visible dent in his Jaguar. Met police tackled the demonstrator to the ground and detained him. Nobody was reported as injured.