UK CDS Gen Nicholas Carter To Visit India On April 22 Ahead Of Boris Johnson's Visit

Few days ahead of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India in April end, chief of defence staff General Nicholas Carter is scheduled to visit the country. In an effort to strengthen defence ties with India, General Carter will arrive on April 22. He will also meet India's first chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and the three other defence chiefs. He is also scheduled to meet the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Britain has earlier said that it would "tilt" its focus towards the Indo-Pacific region as part of its Integrated Review of government policy for the coming years. As both countries focus on improving their ties, there could be a closer collaboration in defence like joint exercises.

UK PM Boris Johnson To Visit India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in April end, in an effort to boost opportunities for the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific region. This will be his first major international trip after Britain's exit from the European Union. Aiming to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region while maintaining its strong ties with the US, the British government will be laying out the nation's post-Brexit defence and foreign policy priorities. Terming it as the Indo-Pacific "the geopolitical centre of the world", the government also noted that a British aircraft will be deployed in the Indo-Pacific region ahead of Johnson's visit to India.

The British PM was invited as the chief guest at Republic Day but was forced to cancel the plans due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the UK and the spread of a new strain.

US Defence Secy Austin's India Visit

Earlier this month, the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III visited India. The agenda of the meeting was to accelerate India-US strategic ties, boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, China's aggressive behaviour in eastern Ladakh, challenges posed by terrorism and the Afghan peace process are expected to be the focus of the talks between the two sides.

Secretary Austin held extensive talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. His visit to India came days after the top leadership of the four-member Quad vowed to expand their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.--India, the US, Japan and Australia.

(Image Credits: PTI/nato.int)