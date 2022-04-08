UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Defends Wife Akshata Murty On Tax Row; 'She Loves Her Country'

In a key development, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Friday launched a fightback against the Opposition's attack over the non-domicile tax status of his India-born wife Akshata Murty, who is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. Sunak told The Sun newspaper that Akshata Murty loves her country and would eventually return there to care for her parents.

Rishi Sunak on Tax Row

"She had this well before we met, before she moved to this country. It wouldn't be reasonable or fair to ask her to sever ties with her country because she happens to be married to me. She loves her country. Like I love mine, I would never dream of giving up my British citizenship. And I imagine most people wouldn't," Rishi Sunak noted.

Sunak added, "People, I don't think, have an issue with the fact that there's an Indian woman living in Downing Street. I would hope that most fair-minded people would understand- though I appreciate that it is a confusing situation that she is from another country."

Akshata, whose mother Sudha Murthy is a philanthropist, was targeted by the Opposition over her non-domicile tax status, which means she is not legally bound to pay tax in the UK on income earned overseas. She is accused of using her non-domicile status as a tax saving of millions. However, a spokesperson for the 42-year-old has said she complies with UK tax laws as a resident and the tax categorisation is because India did not recognise dual citizenship.

Rishi Sunak comes out in defence of Narayana Murthy

The British Indian Cabinet Minister has earlier come out in defence of his wife, who owns over 0.9% stake in Infosys. The UK Chancellor had said, "These are attempted smears of my father-in-law, who I'm just enormously proud of. That guy came from nothing and has created a world-class business that employs I think about a quarter of a million people around the world and changed the face of India. If I achieved a tenth of what my father-in-law achieved in his life, I'd be a happy person. I'm really proud of what he's achieved."

Rishi Sunak's response comes a day after allegations from the Opposition Labour benches over "breathtaking hypocrisy" by a finance minister who is in charge of imposing taxes as Sunak insisted that his wife had not violated any rules. He had said, "Every single penny she earns in the UK she pays UK taxes on... and every penny that she earns internationally, for example in India, she would pay the full taxes on that. To smear my wife to get at me is awful. And if she was living here and didn't just happen to be married to me, this obviously would not be at all relevant."

Sunak also supported her by stating that Akshata has had her own career and own investments. She is paying the taxes that she owes in the UK and she is 100% contributing to everything the country asks of her. Additionally, The Times outlet reported that Sunak and his allies believe he is the victim of a “political hit job” designed to cause damage to his career.