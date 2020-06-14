UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Says Govt Will Review 'two-metre' Social Distancing Rule

British Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said that the government will urgently review the newly-introduced rule of maintaining a distance of two-metre to curb the further spread of novel coronavirus. As the UK is gradually lifting restrictions to boost the economy which has to recover from a 25 per cent collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunak said in an interview with media outlet on June 14 that Britain will take a “fresh look” at the rule because the two-metre social distancing rule might pose some difficulties for employers to resume work at the usual speed.

The UK Foreign Minister has also said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has scheduled a comprehensive review of the rule which will be attended by the scientists, economists among others. Till now according to Johns Hopkins University tally, UK has recorded at least 295,828 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections with 41,747 deaths. However, now the British government has proposed a new rule that citizens can now meet up to five people who are not part of the household but have recommended to remain ‘two metres apart’.

You can see up to 5 people that aren’t in your household if you meet outside and stay 2 metres apart.#StayAlert pic.twitter.com/ExBEzHeMya — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) June 11, 2020

UK hospitality industry will not reopen before July 4

Johnson has said on June 12 that the hospitality industry in the country will not be opened before July and while addressing the parliament he urged that “we are sticking to our plan”. According to international media reports, the date decides to kickstart the industry after the coronavirus outbreak is successfully contained on July 4. Johnson has told the British lawmakers that guidance for the entire industry was currently being formulated but there have been constant challenges of new risks and they did not want to see a “bacchanalian” number of people who have the potential to spread COVID-19.

The British PM has also clarified that even though the number of coronavirus cases in the country is beginning to decrease, the UK most decisions of reopening various sectors will be “driven by science” not on hope or need of boosting the economy. In the upcoming months, Johnson has urged people to follow the guidelines and indicated that the hospitality industry will resume only if social distancing is followed. However, Johnson stressed repeatedly that all the plans put forth by the government are “conditional”.

