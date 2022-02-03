UK Chancellor Says Downing Street Parties Have Harmed Public's Faith In Administration

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said that the scandal over Downing Street parties has harmed public faith in the administration. As per the reports by BBC, when asked about the Downing Street parties, he stated that he believes that they had harmed public trust in the government and that it is now the responsibility of all of us in government, all politicians, to reinstate public trust.

He also mentioned that he believed the UK PM had always been truthful about the parties in No 10 and that he believed Johnson had always told the truth. After Sue Gray's investigation report was revealed earlier this week, the opposition is increasingly calling for PM Boris Johnson to step down. Some Conservative MPs believe Sunak, as one of the UK government's most prominent figures, would be a contender to succeed Boris Johnson if he steps down, reported BBC. Sunak remarked that that's very good of them to advise it, but he believes that what people want from him is to concentrate on his work and that he fully endorses the prime minister.

It is believed that he also attended Johnson's surprise birthday

Sunak lives next door to the prime minister on Downing Street and it is believed that he also attended Johnson's surprise birthday celebration in the Cabinet Room of No 10 in June 2020, according to BBC. When asked if he was aware of various gatherings during the lockdown, Sunak stated that people tend to think that he is spending all his time peering out, but he spent half of his time at the Treasury, working.

Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Scottish National Party have all stated that the prime minister should quit, accusing him of lying about the gatherings. Sir Keir Starmer, who the Labour leader, accused Mr Johnson of attempting to devalue the rules so that they don't matter to anyone longer and that politics gets tainted, at a speech in central London. He further said that cynicism and alienation have replaced confidence and trust in the government.

Sunak has announced a package of support measures

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has announced a package of support measures totalling billions of pounds to help people cope with growing energy costs and the cost of the living problem, according to I News. The Chancellor unveiled a £9 billion support package of loans and tax relief.

Image: @RishiSunak/Twitter, Unsplash