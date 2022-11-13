UK Chancellor Warns Of More Tough Decisions As Nation Scrambles To Financial Stability

Ahead of the UK Autumn statement, on November 17, which is likely to see several tough measures in order to save Britain from plunging into recession, the UK’s new Treasury chief warned of many more steps in the coming days. While speaking to The Sunday Times, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned that there will be "no time for rabbits" in the upcoming budget. "I think it's fair to say this is going to be the first rabbit-free budget for very many years. I'm sorry to disappoint but, no, this is not going to be a time for rabbits, I'm afraid," he stressed.

The alarming statement from the UK Chancellor came as the recently released data revealed that the economy contracted by 0.2% between July and September. As per the economic pundits, the country will officially be in recession, if the Gross Domestic product (GDP) also shrinks in the current quarter. Following the report, the Bank of England asserted that the recession could last for two years. Meanwhile, Hunt also claimed that the situation may turn out as the bank has predicted. "The question is not really whether we're in a recession, but what we can do to make it shorter and shallower," he added.

Although Hunt did not reveal any plans before his scheduled statement, the media report claimed it is expected that the Chancellor could freeze thresholds and personal allowances for income tax, national insurance, VAT, inheritance tax and pension for an additional two years beyond what was set out by his predecessor Rishi Sunak. Besides, it is expected that the incumbent government may have half the tax-free allowance for capital gains tax. Also, Hunt could reduce the threshold for the 45p additional rate of income tax from £150,000 to £125,000.

'Sunak was right'

It is worth mentioning that UK politics have been under severe turbulence ever since the then-UK Chancellor initiated trouble for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson by tendering his resignation with his colleague and health minister Sajid Javid. His abrupt decision led to the mass resignation of ministers which eventually led to the unceremonious exit of Johnson.

Subsequently, Truss formed the government following the debacle of Sunak-- days before Queen Elizabeth II passed away. However, whatever Sunak had contested about Truss during the election campaign turned concrete as she made several blunders.

Earlier during the election campaign, Sunak, on multiple occasions, contested the promises of his opponent and claimed that she could not handle the economy and would plunge the country into an "inflation crisis". Alleging that Truss would increase borrowing to “historic and dangerous levels,” Sunak had said, "She has no concrete plan to run the economy" and added she would not be able to provide a respite to households in the upcoming winter.

Image: Twitter/@hmtreasury