UK Charter Plane Jets Off With Only 1 Migrant On-board After Last-minute Legal Hurdles

A special chartered plane arranged by the UK Home Office jetted off from an unknown airport with only a single migrant out of the country due to last-minute legal obligations that resulted in blocking the deportation of 29 others. As per Daily Mail reports, the flight headed towards France on Friday, October 3 as it has already been paid a certain amount by the British taxpayer. Home Office sources reported to have spoken to Daily Mail that lawyers representing dozens of asylum seekers waited until the final possible moment to lodge appeals which would prevent them from boarding the aircraft.

Last-minute challenges

As per Daily Mail reports, the only migrant who could make the flight to France was a Sudanese national. In addition, the lawyers lodged claims under human rights laws in 18 cases and further learned that six of the cases involved allegations of modern slavery. As per reports, the remaining five whose removal was postponed had already been rejected from an earlier flight. The Dublin III Regulations states that the asylum seekers who have earlier claimed refugee status in another EU country can be deported there and the current rule allows lawyers to submit challenges at any stage of the process, including at the last minute.

A Home Office spokesperson was reported to have been said that they received a large number of human rights claims on this morning's flight which have to be given appropriate time for consideration. He further added that the government put efforts to facilitate entirely legitimate and legal returns of people who have entered the UK through illegal routes. He also added that the government faces huge difficulties by last-minute challenges submitted hours before a scheduled flight.

As per reports, the migrants failed to board the flight as it was identified that the number of migrants residing in budget hotels has gone up to more than 9,500. the figure was 8,000 spread across 91 properties in 51 local authorities in early September. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government stopped the asylum process and deportations came to a halt.

Image: Representative/Pixabay