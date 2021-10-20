UK Chief Of Defence Staff Says Country Must Expand ‘capability & Deterrence’ In High North

Chief of Defence Staff General Nicolas Carter on Tuesday said that the United Kingdom must think of expanding defence ‘capability and deterrence’ in the High North (above Arctic Circle). His views came while he was speaking during a podcast hosted by the Center for a New American Security, a report by the United States Naval Institute (USNI) informed.

Stating that the Indo-Pacific issue will remain a recurring debate with the United States and Canada, General Carter shed light on the need to strengthen undersea and Arctic navigational capacities keeping the Russian Fleet in mind.

Speaking at the forum, he noted Russia’s advanced naval strength and the threat posed to UK’s alliances in the North- namely Sweden and Finland. London looks for challenges coming from Moscow in this "era of constant competition," General Carter asserted. Emphasising on the need to focus on changing the maritime security in the Arctic, he added, “We need to be thinking hard about … capability and deterrence in the High North, especially where operating conditions are difficult.” During his address, General Carter also quoted French President Emmanuel Macron and lambasted NATO calling it “brain dead.” The UK General asserted the need for an “alliance overhaul.”

UK to plans to beef up 'persistent' security presence in the Indo-Pacific

General Carter also informed that the UK has planned to maintain the ongoing 'persistent' security presence in the Indo-Pacific region, Sputnik reported. However, the naval deployment should be considered 'intermittent,' General Carter asserted while speaking at the Center for a New American Security podcast. He explained that the visit of the naval warships to the Indo-Pacific region will be "episodic."

"Realistically...It is not going to occur every year," Chief of Army Staff General Nicolas Carter said during the podcast.

Talking about the UK's plan to enhance the persistent military presence in the Indo-Pacific, General Carter mentioned that London's long-term association with the nations can be dated back to the "British Empire" regime.

"London had long-term association...and has continued to operate in "advanced jungle warfare school" in Brunei on the island of Borneo," he said at the podcast. "We have always recruited a lot of servicemen and women from these countries. We have always had 350 Gorkhas. We are going to build on those long associations," he added.

Image: AP/Representative