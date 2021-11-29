UK: Child Refugees Housed In Hotels Trigger Flak From Activists Over 'shocking' Conditions

Unaccompanied child asylum seekers arriving in the UK on small boats in record numbers are being housed at four hotels along England's south coast. The Children’s society has said that the situation is 'shocking,' according to The Guardian. Officials from the Home Office informed the Home Affairs Select Committee in September that 70 unaccompanied youngsters were being housed in hotels. On November 23, the UK administration declared that a program for dispersing this group of youngsters to various local authorities would be temporarily made mandatory. Individual councils, on the other hand, have two weeks to object to the new rule. Currently, 1,500 of these children are cared for by London authorities, accounting for a third of the total.

About 250 unaccompanied minors are believed to have been housed in hotels after arriving in small boats. Officials from Kent County Council informed that there are 363 unaccompanied child asylum seekers and 1,071 care leavers as of November 23, according to the media agency. Children's and refugee organisations say their concern for the wellbeing of young refugees is growing as a record number of adults and children continue to arrive in small boats in the UK.

"These are vulnerable children and young people who have often fled war and persecution and may be frightened and distressed after an unimaginably traumatic journey. It’s crucial they get the help, support and security they need when they arrive here alone, including access to appropriate accommodation. Moving unaccompanied children into hotels with limited care and supervision is shocking and places these already vulnerable children at incredible risk. We are aware several children have already gone missing," Marieke Widmann, policy and practice adviser at the Children’s Society, said, The Guardian reported.

It is Home Office's responsibility to protect and promote the welfare of children: Children's Society Adviser

She further added that the Home Office has a responsibility to protect and promote the welfare of all children and it must ensure that these children receive appropriate care and assistance in order for them to feel safe and secure and to heal from the horrific trauma they have experienced. Several lawyers and activists have raised the issue of who is legally accountable for these young UK migrants.

According to The Guardian, a government official said, "We are working around the clock with local authorities to seek permanent places for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children across the UK. Our efforts remain focused on ensuring every single unaccompanied child receives appropriate support and care whilst we seek a permanent place for them." He further stated that the administration is committed to eradicate hotel use as soon as feasible, and the nationality and borders bill will repair the asylum system's flaws.

