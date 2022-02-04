UK: Children In England With Fatal & Rare Disease MLD To Get World's 'most Expensive Drug'

Children in England with a rare and fatal genetic disease will soon be treated with what is said to be the world's "most expensive drug." The NHS has struck a deal for the life-saving treatment, the health service chief executive has announced in a statement. The treatment has a list price of more than £2.8 million but it can be offered to children on the NHS in England after the health service negotiated a confidential discount.

The gene therapy treatment is called Libmeldy and is used for children who have metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD). MLD is a fatal and rare genetic condition that causes severe damage to a child's nervous system and organs and the children who receive the treatment will be able to lead a normal life, according to NHS statement. Around four babies are born with the genetic condition each year in England. The condition is fatal and children diagnosed with metachromatic leukodystrophy have a life expectancy of five to eight years. Amanda Pritchard, NHS Chief Executive said that the drug will be a life-saver for babies and young children who suffer from the disorder.

“This revolutionary drug is a life-saver for the babies and young children who suffer from this devastating hereditary disorder and will spare their families untold heartache and grief," Amanda Pritchard said in the statement. “The deal we have struck is just the latest example of NHS England using its commercial capabilities to make good on the NHS Long Term Plan commitment to provide patients with cutting-edge treatments and therapies at a price that is fair to taxpayers," Amanda Pritchard added.

The drug will be available at Saint Mary’s Hospital

The drug has been manufactured by pharmaceutical firm Orchard Therapeutics and is available on the NHS from Manchester’s Centre for Genomic Medicine at Saint Mary’s Hospital which will be the only site in the United Kingdom that will administer the treatment. The NHS said that the drug prevents the development of a crucial enzyme that leads to a build-up of fats that destroy the protective layers around the child’s nerves. According to NHS, the most common form of MLD usually develops in babies who are aged under 30 months and it can cause loss of sight, speech and hearing and difficulty in moving, brain impairment and eventually lead to death.

Joe treated with Libmeldy

Nicola Elson from Cumbria’s daughter Connie and son Joe were both found to be diagnosed with MLD. Both were referred to a clinical trial of Libmeldy taking place in Milan. Connie did not meet the entry criteria and deteriorated, however, her brother who is now 11 years old was treated during a four to five months stay in Italy, according to NHS. Nicola Elson revealed that her son now attends school and is matching his peers physically and academically.

