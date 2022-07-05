UK Cinemas Ban Teens In Suits Following #gentleminions Trend To Watch 'The Rise Of Gru'

Groups of young teenagers in suits are not permitted in some of the movie theatres in the United Kingdom during the screening of Minions: The Rise Of Gru. This move was made in response to complaints about certain teenage moviegoers' raucous behaviour after a trend went widespread on the social media app TikTok. According to a BBC report, it has been claimed that #gentleminions trend-following teenagers disrupt movie screenings by shouting and hurling objects. A huge group of teenage boys who go by the title "The Gentleminions," have become popular for recording themselves in suits as they watch the most recent instalment of the Despicable Me movie.

Even though the trend's origin is unknown, the #gentleminions videos depict dressed-up groups going to the movies and mimicking the primary villain, Felonius Gru, with his distinctive hand gesture, The Independent reported. Groups can be seen cheering because "the five-year wait is over" in the videos, which have received millions of views on the app.

According to The Independent report, some UK teens are even seen to be bringing bananas, the preferred snack of Gru's yellow assistants known as Minions, to munch on while watching the films. Furthermore, some of the viral clips show participants enthusiastically applauding and clapping while being disruptive during screenings, which prompted some UK cinemas to impose clothing codes.

UK Cinemas restrict behaviours of the 'gentleminions'

In Wadebridge, Cornwall, a small independent cinema theatre has made a policy against letting unaccompanied youngsters in suits see the movie. Apart from this, a staff member at one location told the BBC that they wanted to make sure that smaller children's first movie experience wasn't ruined. Some movie theatres said they had to issue a sizable amount of refunds.

Furthermore, the only movie theatre in Guernsey was forced to postpone further screenings of the film due to the "stunningly bad behaviour" of UK teens which included damage, item throwing, and staff abuse.

Daniel Phillips-Smith, manager of the Mallard Cinema, stated, "It's been absolutely heartbreaking. We've had families who won't even go back into the screen when we've tried to sort it out, families leaving before the film has even started, and of course the children have been in tears", BBC reported. According to him, the cinema theatre had experienced a huge financial loss due to all the reimbursements given to customers whose movie-watching had been interrupted.

Meanwhile, Universal Pictures, a film production company, praised the trend on Twitter, writing: "to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you".

to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you. 🫶 — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 1, 2022

Apart from this, some of the moviegoers have even appreciated the #gentleminions' behaviour throughout their screenings. The Vue movie theatre chain declared that it was still inviting all visitors to attend the movie, which had been "incredibly popular" over its debut weekend.

Beginning with 2010's Despicable Me, the Minions film series features rehabilitated supervillain Gru and his army of little, yellow goons, who rapidly became the focus of countless online memes, BBC reported.

(Image: Unsplash/Shutterstock)