UK: Civil Engineer Takes His Relationship To 'new Heights' To Propose To His Girlfriend

A civil engineer from the United Kingdom recently took his relationship literally to new heights as he reportedly lifted the Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth to its maximum height to surprise his girlfriend with a marriage proposal. According to international media reports, Dan Del Tufo proposed to his longtime girlfriend Julia Kallmerten at a place that is usually bustling with cars, but his special arrangement took the internet by storm.

#UNHLove 💙💙 Memorial Bridge will always be a special place for Dan Del Tufo and Juila Kallmerten (both #UNH15) who met while they were engineering students at #UNH. The two #UNHalumni worked on The Living Bridge project and got engaged there last Saturday while it was elevated! pic.twitter.com/ghNARtoZFP — UNH Alumni 🐾 (@UNHAlumni) January 28, 2020

The couple reportedly first met at the University of New Hampshire and both have worked on projects around the bridge. The special request of raising the height of the bridge is not usually made, but the authorities, while speaking to an international media outlet, said that the work done by the couple on the bridge was impressive enough for them to grant the permission for a proposal. Tufo also invited the two families to surprise Julia. She reportedly said that now she is going to think of the special moment every time she sees the bridge.

“This is not something we typically do, but through the description of the work they did at UNH and the work that (Julia) has done, DOT approved the request as long it could be tied to normal bridge maintenance operations,” said Eileen Meaney, communications officer for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. “They were super cute, and we wish them the best”.

Extravagant marriage proposal

This is not the first time that a person raised the bar with a unique marriage proposal. Last year, a woman from China challenged the stereotype and proposed to her boyfriend in an extravagant manner. According to international media reports, Xiaojing asked her boyfriend Xiaoke on their one-year anniversary to take her to an exhibition mall where they had first met. With the help of her family, the 24-year-old surprised her boyfriend with a bouquet of flowers and the key of a BMW car. Not just that, she also gifted him the papers of a property deal and handed him the deed of a new house.

(With AP inputs)

