UK Civil Servants Concerned Hancock's Leaked Messages May Be Used To 'rewrite History'

The recent leak of thousands of WhatsApp messages belonging to UK's former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has revealed the deep divisions among cabinet members and advisers who were dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some individuals, including bereaved families and those who worked in Number 10 and across Whitehall, feel that certain cabinet ministers are trying to rewrite history by selectively framing Hancock's texts.

There is also concern that an "anti-lockdown filter" has been applied to events by some MPs with the benefit of hindsight, reported The Guardian. Despite the potential value of additional messages or documents, Hancock has declined to release them, citing the need for an independent inquiry to look at all the evidence objectively, without bias.

The leak itself, perpetrated by journalist Isabel Oakeshott, has been criticised for potentially furthering the anti-lockdown argument, but the content of the messages raises legitimate questions about key misjudgments that may have cost lives, such as the "eat out to help out" scheme, school closures in January 2021, and concerns about the Kent variant.

Additionally, there were troubling discussions about attempts to remove critical experts from government bodies, including Sir Jeremy Farrar and Simon Stephens, and the disbanding of Public Health England. While few are defending Hancock's conduct, he has faced widespread criticism for handing over his messages to Oakeshott for use in a book on the pandemic.

Former staffers of the government have argued that the leaked WhatsApp messages must be considered in the context of the pandemic crisis and widespread pro-lockdown public opinion at the time. They believe that the selective framing of Hancock's texts is a dangerous rewriting of history that should have been uncovered by the official inquiry. COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice spokesperson, Dr. Saleyha Ahsan, has criticized the focus on Westminster's perspective, stating that understanding the consequences of the pandemic is essential to understanding the significance of government WhatsApp messages.

Hancock accused of overruling Chief Medical Officer during pandemic

Senior figures in Boris Johnson's government predict that two key moments in 2020 will come under scrutiny during the official COVID inquiry. The first is Hancock's handling of care homes, which has been the subject of the leaked WhatsApp messages. The second is Johnson's conduct in the run-up to the second and third lockdowns, as exposed by his former adviser Dominic Cummings. Both moments are likely to hinge on whether the government did enough to save lives rather than whether the rules were too harsh.

Hancock has been accused of overruling advice from the chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, by directing officials to remove the commitment to testing on admission to care homes from the community, and only test residents coming from hospital. Allies of Hancock have defended him by saying that Whitty's advice was operationally impossible due to insufficient testing. However, several senior figures in Johnson's government believe that Hancock's handling of care homes will still come under significant pressure during the inquiry, as well as whether his focus on reaching a 100,000 testing target impacted other decision-making processes.