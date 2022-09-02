UK Civil Servants Use PM Boris Johnson's Jet For £50,000 Alcohol Party In Air: Report

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official jet, which is shared with the Royal family, was used for an alcoholic party by civil servants, according to British media reports. According to Sky News, the 91-minute trip over the UK included a "fancy meal with a selection of alcoholic drinks" which was supplied during the 700-mile journey, costing £50,000. The RAF Voyager plane, which took off from Stansted and flew to the Lake District, had previously been repainted white in a contentious £900,000 makeover.

Sky news quoted the UK government as saying, "In order to comply with Airbus and aviation industry rules, the aircraft was legally bound to operate a maintenance flight before September 4 or face significant additional storage costs."

Following "a recent modification of the aircraft," the flight was required to confirm that it would "still meet ministerial criteria," according to the British government. According to Flightradar24's data, the aircraft departed from London Stansted Airport and travelled to the Lake District, further north to the Scottish Borders, and then back. It is worth noting that the next UK Prime Minister will be flown by Airbus to Balmoral, Scotland on September 6, to be sworn in by Queen Elizabeth II.

Labour accused UK Government of brazenly squandering taxpayer funds

Following the revelation that Whitehall officials had had a £50,000 sightseeing tour of the United Kingdom aboard the Prime Minister's official plane, Labour accused the British Government of brazenly squandering taxpayer funds. The Sun quoted Labour's shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry, as saying, "This would be utterly disgraceful behaviour at the best of times, but in the middle of our country's current crisis, it is shameful beyond words."

The report of the alleged "jolly" comes as UK PM and his allies launch a legal challenge to a Commons inquiry into allegations that he lied to parliament regarding partygate. The all-party Privileges Committee's investigation of Johnson has been dubbed a "witch-hunt" and a "kangaroo court" by his backers, after the committee stated that it may decide against him even if he did not intentionally mislead MPs of the British parliament.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP