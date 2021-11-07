UK: Climate Activists Dressed As Pikachu Protest Opposite COP26 Conference In Glasgow

Climate activists dressed as Pikachu gathered opposite the United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP26 conference in Glasgow as demonstrations continue to grow in the European nation. The protesters dressed as giant pokemon demanded an end to Japan’s support for coal power, as per the Glasgow Times report. The demonstration including Pikachu came after several protests took place in Glasgow on Wednesday including an Extinction Rebellion march through the city which saw hundreds of attendees.

Meanwhile, police in Scotland said earlier last week that it made five arrests on 3 November including two after officers were sprayed with paint. At the time, the media outlet quoted Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie as saying, “We will provide a proportionate policing response to any protest and it is therefore extremely disappointing that officers were assaulted by having paint sprayed in their faces. These officers were simply doing their job and trying to protect people and keep them safe.”

Pikachu is in Glasgow to advocate the end of coal. What a start of the day 4 #COP26! pic.twitter.com/4P6boxC86G — Yixian SUN (@yixiansun) November 4, 2021

40 Nations Vow To Phase Out Coal-fired Power

Meanwhile, over 40 nations have pledged to shift away from coal in commitments made at the United Nations climate change conference or COP26 summit. Significant users of coal in the world including nations such as Poland, Vietnam and Chile are the ones that made the commitment but some of the world’s biggest coal-dependent countries including China and the United States chose not to sign up, as per BBC.

In a separate commitment at least 20 nations including the US pledged to end the public financing for “unabated” fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of 2022. Such projects burn fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas, but do not use the technology to capture the Carbon Dioxide emissions. It is also pertinent to note that coal is the lone biggest contributor to climate change.

The coal pledge, in which more than 40 nations signed up, implies that the countries have vowed to end all investment in new coal power generation domestically and internationally. They have also agreed to phase out coal power in the 2030s for major economies and 2040s for poorer nations, the UK has said. Reportedly, dozens of organizations have also signed up to pledge with several banks agreeing to stop financing the coal industry. UK business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, as per the British news organisation has said, “The end of coal is in sight.”

(IMAGE: @yixiansun/Twitter)