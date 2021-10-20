UK: Climate Activists Left Disappointed As Govt Rejects Changes To Environment Bill

Campaigners supporting UK’s Environmental Bill have been left disappointed after the Boris administration said it would reject almost all the changes made to the bill by the House of Lords. As reported by BBC, the changes encompassed greater protection for ancient woodland, a legal obligation on water companies to reduce sewage damage inter alia. While the bill is yet to be brought into the discussion at the House of Commons, Independent reported that Environment Secretary George Eustice has already dismissed the alteration and has advised his ministers to do the same.

In the aftermath, the Greener UK coalition tagged the government’s decision as “hugely disappointing”. However, Downing Street said that it was planning to introduce its own "changes" to "demonstrate leadership" ahead of the upcoming COP26 summit. COP26 summit is scheduled to be held from October 31 till November 12.

The Commons is (very) unlikely to inflict defeats today



But peers, academics & NGOs agree that this bill should be improved



We urge the govt to offer sensible compromises and enable a strong bill to pass before #COP26



More via us and @WCL_News 👉 https://t.co/9bgzcmb4uB /8 — Greener UK (@GreenerUK_) October 20, 2021

What is the Environmental Bill about?

As per the British government, the bill will "make provision about targets, plans, and policies for improving the natural environment; for statements and reports about environmental protection; for the Office for Environmental Protection; about waste and resource efficiency; about air quality; for the recall of products that fail to meet environmental standards; about water; about nature and biodiversity; for conservation covenants; about the regulation of chemicals; and for connected purposes."

This comes as the Chief Executive of the UK's Environment Agency, Sir James Bevan has issued a grave warning that climate change will raise the risk of drought and perhaps lead to water shortages in the country. According to a press release issued by the Environment Agency Bevan was speaking at the Royal Society. Hotter, drier summers and less predictable rainfall as a result of climate change will increase the risk of drought and possible water shortages in the UK, Bevan said, urging for a greater emphasis on water quantity alongside water quality as the nation begins to feel the effects of climate change.

About COP26

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) was originally scheduled in November last year but postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The conference, jointly hosted by the UK and Italy, is now planned to occur at Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow. According to the official website of COP26, the conference aims to protect and restore ecosystems and build resistance against climate change.

Image: AP/Talk Radio/Twitter