UK: Climate Protesters Return To Protest Despite Threats Of Harsher Punishments And Fines

Insulate Britain activists, an environmental campaign group demanding that the government insulate and refit homes throughout the UK, returned to the streets on October 8, despite authorities threatening them with harsher punishments and infinite fines for blocking major roadways.

"Approximately 40 regular citizens from Insulate Britain have stopped the M25 (major road encircling almost all of Greater London) at Junction 25 (J25) and the A501 at the Old Street junction on October 8, the group's communications staff said in a statement.

The protest on October 8 along the busy highway around London is the thirteenth time climate protesters have created disruption on motorways and roads as a part of their civil resistance campaign over the last four weeks.

"This isn't about a cause; it's about the deaths of our children before they reach adulthood. This isn't about demonstrating; it's about doing all it takes to safeguard future generations. And, to be clear, this campaign will continue until the government issues a meaningful statement that we can rely on; if that happens, we will be off the roads like a shot," Liam Norton, a spokesperson for Insulate Britain, was reported as saying.

Background

Protesters had blocked five M25 motorway junctions (Junctions 3, 6, 14, 20, and 31) on September 13, 2021, and continued on September 15, 17, 20, 21, and 23. On September 24, the group blocked the Port of Dover. A number of climate protesters were detained.

On the 21st of September, protestors blocked the M25's main lane in both directions between junctions 9 and 10, escalating the protests. Protests were held again on October 1 and 4.

According to the climate campaign group, cold homes cause 8,500 fatalities in the UK each year. Meanwhile, environmentalists claim that the government's announcement of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) is only 0.2% of what is needed to properly insulate the UK's 29 million houses.

On October 5, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel stated that protesters who block major highways may face penalties of up to six months in prison and limitless fines, or both. Police will also be given additional powers to combat traffic congestion on highways and other critical transportation facilities.

