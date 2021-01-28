UK Climate Summit 'last Best Chance' To Avoid Worst Outcomes Of Climate Crisis: John Kerry

US Climate envoy John Kerry, on January 27 said that an upcoming climate summit in the UK is the "last best chance" to avert environmental consequences. Speaking in an interview to the BBC, Kerry emphasised that the COP26 summit scheduled to be held in November would give global leaders a chance to come together to solve the environmental crisis. Presided by the United Kingdom, the summit would take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow from November 1-12 this year.

Speaking about the upcoming summit, the newly appointed environmental envoy reckoned that Glasgow would be "extremely important". Speaking further, he asserted that in fact, it was the "last best chance" the world has to come together to do the things "we need to do to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis". In his remarks, he also lambasted the Former President Donald Trump for ignoring the demands.

'We've lost three years'

He emphasised that in 2018, the world was told that it merely had 12 years to save avoid the adverse climate consequences. However, since Trump did not believe in any of it, three precious years were lost. That has left them a total of nine years to do what science is telling them to do.

Biden, who assumed office earlier this month, has already made it clear that he would use his presidency to save the environment. On January 27, Biden signed a series of executive orders to tackle the climate crisis both at home and abroad. The action is in line with his pre-poll promise of bringing clean energy revolution and environmental justice to the United States. This comes days after Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement from which Donald Trump had withdrawn the US in 2019 and ordered an immediate review of harmful regulations imposed by the previous administration.

"We have no time to waste when it comes to tackling the threat of climate change. That’s why today, I’ll be taking action to address the climate crisis with the urgency science demands," Joe Biden said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

