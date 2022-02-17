UK Closes Tier 1 Investor Visa Route For Foreign Investors Over Security Concerns

The United Kingdom has closed Tier 1 Investor Visa route to all new applicants from all nationalities with immediate effect over security concerns. The route had allowed entry and stay in the UK for individuals if they had invested funds in share capital or loan capital in active and trading UK registered companies.

According to the PM Boris Johnson-led administration, "It has been under constant review and some cases had given rise to security concerns, including people acquiring their wealth illegitimately and being associated with wider corruption."

What is a Tier 1 Investor visa?

The Investor visa (Tier 1) is for high net worth individuals who are able to make substantial financial investments in the UK. The visa holders of this category are permitted to work, study and engage in business activities. Typically, Tier 1 Investor visa leads to settlement in the UK after a period of five years. For visa holders who can invest more, accelerated settlement is also available.

The Home Office will now be making reforms to the Innovator route, part of the new points-based immigration system, to provide an investment route that works more effectively in support of the UK's economy. "Findings of a Home Office review, which looked at all Tier 1 Investor visas granted from when the scheme launched in 2008 up to 5 April 2015 when the route was reformed, will be published in due course," it said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said that she has zero-tolerance for abuse of the immigration system. "Under my New Plan for Immigration, I want to ensure the British people have confidence in the system, including stopping corrupt elites who threaten our national security and push dirty money around our cities," she said.

She said that closing the investor route is the start of a renewed crackdown on fraud and illicit finance. Patel informed that the government will be publishing a fraud action plan and the upcoming Economic Crime Bill will crack down on people abusing financial institutions.

The settlement will now be conditional on applicants implementing an investment strategy that can demonstrate job creation and other tangible economic impacts; passively holding UK investments will no longer be enough to obtain settlement.