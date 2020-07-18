UK: 50-mile-wide Swarm Of Flying Ants Spotted From Space Across Southeastern Coast

A colossal swarm of flying ants has been spotted flying over the United Kingdom from space. Discovered by the weather radar of UK’s Meteorological office, the 50-mile wide swarm has taken everyone by surprise.

As per the Met, the flying ants have been spotted over Kent and Sussex, both on Britain’s Southeast coast. However, the weather services have warned that smaller swarms could be seen flying over London. Speaking to international media reporters, a spokesman for the department wrote that there could be thousands of ants within the group.

'It isn't raining'

Sharing a simulated clip of twitter, the Met office wrote that it wasn’t raining in London, Kent or Sussex but their “radar said otherwise”. Explaining further about the sudden emergence of the swarm, they wrote that during summer months, especially on warm, humid and windless days, ants could take to the skies in a mass emergence.

It's not raining in London, Kent or Sussex, but our radar says otherwise...📡



The radar is actually picking up a swarm of #flyingants across the southeast 🐜



During the summer ants can take to the skies in a mass emergence usually on warm, humid and windless days #flyingantday pic.twitter.com/aMF6RxR943 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 17, 2020

This comes as the threat of crop-eating locusts on India is increasing with every passing day. According to reports, swarms of locusts were seen in Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gonda and Agra districts of Uttar Pradesh on July 18. Last week, a few very small swarms were spotted in some villages in Bathinda and Mansa districts of Punjab with agricultural officials ruling out any damage to crops by them.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has stepped up their efforts to control locust swarms which cause crop damage, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Department, Sanjeev Kaushal told PTI. He added that among other measures, arrangements were being made to stock additional quantities of pesticide. Locust Warning Organisation has warned of more high-intensity attacks in districts Nuh, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri after July 22, after large-scale locust breeding was observed in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

Image credits: Rentokil pest contol