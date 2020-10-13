UK Committee To Investigate APPGs; Says Inquiry Will Review Its Benefits To Parliament

The UK Committee on Standards on October 12 said that a new inquiry will be conducted into All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs). This inquiry would also monitor the risk of these groups being used for access by foreign governments, it added. These APPGs have no official status within the UK Parliament and these informal groups are run by and for Members of the Commons and Lords. As per the official statement, this inquiry is going to be the first-ever in-depth investigation into the informal cross-party groups, earlier an investigation was done in 2013.

UK Committee on Standards launches inquiry on APPGs

Speaking further about the newly announced investigation on APPGs, the Committee said that the investigation would focus on the value and benefits of APPGs to the Parliament, transparency and appropriateness of funding APPG activities and secretarial support, the role of external secretariats to APPGs, the risk that APPGs will be used for access by lobbyists and various other organizations or by foreign governments. It will also focus on how the rising conflicts of interest can be managed and the use of Parliamentary passes by the staff, the statement added.

The statememt read, "Financial governance and controls, other governance and compliance issues, including assurance that APPGs are meeting relevant employment law and data protection laws, the status of APPGs within the House, including the risk of confusion with select committees, and branding of APPG activities and publications, who should be accountable for ensuring an APPG comply with the rules, how APPGs can be better supported to comply with the rules and the proportionality and effectiveness of current requirements on holding of AGMs and formal meetings, and the election of officers."

Stating that APPGs may be informal, but can play an important role in the work involving Parliament and democracy, Chair of Committee on Standards Chris Bryant MP said, "These groups are capable to draw attention on issues and concerns of great national importance that otherwise may go under the radar. They cover everything from acquired brain injury - which I Chair myself - to arts, health and wellbeing." This in-depth inquiry will closely monitor the rules and regulations of these groups and find our how they contribute to the high standards of conduct within the Parliament, he added.

