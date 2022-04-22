UK: Common's Privilege Committee To Probe Into Johnson's COVID Lockdown Breach

UK PM Boris Johnson will be investigated by a House of Commons committee over claims he misled parliament about parties in Downing Street during the COVID lockdown, according to BBC. An investigation by Metropolitan Police earlier this month found out that Johnson along with his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak violated coronavirus restrictions to attend ‘illegal parties’ held on the occasion of the PM’s birthday in June 2020. A total of 50 fines were issued after they were found guilty of attending the celebration in the Cabinet Room of his official residence.

Find out more about the motion: https://t.co/YlYxmsnZsZ pic.twitter.com/ztMsKmCWXz — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) April 21, 2022

Now in the latest development, Commons MPs approved a move that would allow the Privileges Committee to begin their own probe into the matter after the police have finished. The committee is a Labour-led group of seven MPS, which conducts probes into the conduct of MPs. The ministerial code states that “ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation”. If in case, the Tory leader is found to have misguided the parliament deliberately, he could be ousted. Notably, Johnson was blatantly asked the question in the parliament, to which he replied, “No.”

The PM, who is currently in India for his official trip has asserted that he hs “absolutely nothing to hide.” "If the opposition want to focus on this and talk about it a lot more, that's fine,” he said in Gujarat.

Johnson refuses to denounces India-Russia relations

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, Johnson refused to criticise India and Russia's relationship in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. He said that historically India & Russia have had a very different relationship as compared to what the UK has had with Russia over the last couple of decades.

"They have already raised Ukraine, as you can imagine with Prime Minister Modi. If you look at what the Indians have said, they were very strong in their condemnation of the atrocities in Bucha. As I think everybody understands, India and Russia have historically very different a relationship, perhaps, than Russia and the UK have had over the last couple of decades. We have to reflect that reality, but clearly, I'll be talking about it to Narendra Modi", said the British PM.

