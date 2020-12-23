UK Company Sells Bottles Of 'authentic' Air To Remind Brits Living Overseas Of Home

A United Kingdom-based company named ‘My Baggage’ has launched a very bizarre product which is needed for all those who are stuck at home in this lockdown. The company is selling "authentic" air from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to provide overseas homesick UK residents with the aura of their home. The official website says, “We are offering Brits living overseas the chance to buy authentic air from the UK to remind them of home. The new bottled air delivery service now available means Britons living across the globe can buy premium fresh air for all UK home nations”.

Read: UK Working 'as Fast As Possible' To Resolve Border Shutdown With France: PM Johnson

'Authentic' bottled air

The air inside the bottle is collected through traditional methods and promises authentic aromas of the UK. The special product is only available across four countries. The company also gives a special option of delivering premium aromas and specific smells available upon request. The current available flavours are: London Underground, Fish and Chip’s aroma from Norfolk, and fresh mist from the summit of Snowdonia. The website says, “We help thousands of Brits with their international removals every year to locations such as the USA, Canada, Australia, Spain, and New Zealand, but we know many of them do miss home. By buying our reputable bottled air, they can settle into their new lives safely in the knowledge that they can access a little bit of home whenever they need. We’re sure there’ll be a lot of demand for this service which thousands of British ex-pats will find a breath of fresh air”.

Read: UK Health Secy Matt Hancock Being Compared To Woody From 'Toy Story': Here's Why

(Image Credits: Mybaggage.com)

As of now four basic flavour include Fresh English Air, Fresh Scottish Air, Fresh Irish Air and Fresh Welsh Air. Out of the four, Fresh Welsh Air has run out of stock. The Fish and Chip’s Edition and the London Underground Edition is also out of stock. Delivery within the UK is free. However, for delivery in Europe it takes 3-5 days at a price of £5. Worldwide delivery takes 3 – 6 days, at a price of £5. According to the official website, the average rate of review is 4.7 out of 5 stars.

(Image Credits: Mybaggage.com)

Read: UK: New Coronavirus Strain Prompts Panic Buying, #lettuce Trends On Twitter

Also Read: UK: Can Cleaners Work In Tier 4? What Are The Tier 4 Rules?

(Image Credits: Mybaggage.com)