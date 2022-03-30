UK Conservative MP Jamie Wallis Comes Out As Transgender; PM Johnson Assures Support, Love

A South Wales Conservative MP has become Britain's first openly transgender politician as he shared his orientation publicly for the first time on Wednesday, and garnered praises from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his bravery. Jamie Wallis, 37, a politician who represents Bridgend revealed that he is transgender, accumulating support from Conservative lawmakers. Wallis also revealed that he was a victim of a £50,000 blackmail plot and his harasser demanded money to keep his "secret."

The British MP publicly spoke about his identity on his official Twitter handle and lambasted the blackmailer, saying that he will “not be ok” with trans harassment after an unidentified perpetrator tried to extort cash from him. He also informed that the blackmailer was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison in 2021 and was serving time in the lock-up. He also shockingly revealed that he was a victim of rape.

“I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how, but perhaps it starts with telling everyone”. Wallis posted the message online before 3am, after a gathering for Tory MPs, where British outlets reported PM Boris Johnson “made a joke about trans issues.”

“I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be. I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child," said MP Wallis in a statement posted on Twitter. "I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud. There was a close call in April 2020 when someone blackmailed me, outed me to my father, and sent photographs to other family members,” he continued.

“He [the blackmailer] wanted £50,000 to keep quiet. The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion, the system worked," Wallis' post read.

British MP suffered a trauma, battled PTSD

Wallis said that he had suffered a trauma and has been battling mental health issues, a Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after he was raped by his date, a man whom he had met online. And as a result of this, he had also got involved in a car accident last September, an incident that had impacted his image as a politician. After his announcement, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who addressed the Parliament House of Commons said, “The whole House may have read the statement from Jamie Wallis and I know the House stands with you and we'll give you the support that you need to live freely as yourself.”

PM Johnson also praised Wallis’ courage and later took him out for a dinner at a luxury central London hotel. MP Wallis thanked his fellow Conservatives for their support.

“I have never lived my truth and I'm not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone,” the British MP said. He went to add that he will continue to use the same pronouns when asked what would he like to be identified as. “I remain the same person I was yesterday. For the time being, I will continue to present as I always have and will use he/him/his,” he revealed in the statement.

“I am overwhelmed by the kindness and support I have received in the last few hours. I am proud to be completely open and honest about the struggles I have had and continue to have, with my identity,” he said. His statement released on Twitter also revealed that he first realised that he was a trans person after has was diagnosed with 'gender dysphoria.' The condition is described as a looming sense of unease that an individual suffers when they feel a “mismatch” between their biological sex and their gender. “I've felt this way since I was a very young child,” Wallis, who was elected in 2019, and became UK's first transgender politician said.

