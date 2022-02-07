UK: Conservative MP Was ‘too Drunk To Remember’ What PM Johnson Said On Phone, Claims Wife

UK’s Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, Johnny Mercer, on February 6, caused an uproar on social media after his wife tweeted that he was so drunk, that he had no clue what the UK Prime minister Boris Johnson had called him about last night.

“He can't remember what the Prime Minister said,” the MP’s wife wrote on Twitter, sharing the picture of her politician husband who appeared to have passed out on his couch. The latter had a few drinks as he was extremely upset after watching the FA Cup football and England rugby, wherein Plymouth Argyle lost to Chelsea.

“So funny story..the Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] rang tonight directly after an afternoon of FA Cup football and England rugby..and John Mercer was so pi***d he can’t remember what was said,” wrote the former Tory (Conservative) minister’s wife, Felicity Cornelius-Mercer in a post she shared on Twitter.

Tory MP has 'no memory' of what conversation he had with UK PM: Felicity

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, the MPs wife, also shared an image of Johnny Mercer fast asleep on his couch at his residence. She claimed that he had no memory of what conversation he has had with the British Prime Minister when he had called last night. Johnson had been ringing the MPs following the backlash about the No 10 Downing Street parties.

He had offered to speak with the lawmakers amid the internal fallout and rampant departure of the Tory MPs' in defiance of his party scandals and his alleged misconduct during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. As Johnson's fifth adviser handed in her resignation this week, senior Tories indicated that the scores of dismissal signal "the beginning of the end" for Boris Johnson’s premiership.

UK’s Energy minister Greg Hands had denied that the No 10 advisers were being made scapegoats, insisting that they resigned because they “wanted to clean up No 10”. He referred to Sue Gray's investigation findings, as he denounced the "failure of leadership" on Downing Street.

Johnson has since been widely grilled by the MPs for publication of a version of Sue Gray's report that found "failures of leadership and judgment" and excessive booze culture between May 2020 and April 2021 at Downing Street amid the COVID-19 restrictions. Johnson had then said, "I get it and I will fix it.” But it appears, as the UK PM may have made an important phone call to MP for Plymouth Moor View, that he could little comprehend what the whole thing may have been about. The Tory MP "can't remember what was said" according to his wife. Here's a look at how people reacted to the incident.

I was in touch with @JohnnyMercerUK very late last night , and he was fully engaged (apologies @mercer_felicity for the disturbance) and can confirm he is focused on things that really matter, despite our differences on the political front.

He is a good man for sure. — Tom Quinn FRCN 💙💚🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@proftomquinn) February 5, 2022

is it funny though that the Member of Parliament for Plymouth is so drunk by 6pm that he has passed out?

i'm failing to see the funny side. — etymologic (@etymologic) February 5, 2022

Tell him he's chancellor! — Donnchadh Morgan (@gutenmorgan) February 5, 2022

Boris said he wants to pass the PM-ership on to someone strong, stable and who understands ordinary people. He is prepared to recommend hubs directly to the Party members and skip MPs vote if hubby guarantees to pardon him in possible future court cases — Taghairm #FBPE (@TNellster) February 6, 2022

I imagine he's snoring like a good un in that position 🤣🤣 — mandy small (@mandy4small) February 5, 2022

So the PM is ringing round potential rebels on a Saturday afternoon. Interesting… — Diana (@Nevererdofher) February 5, 2022

I'm resigning in a few weeks, I'm recommending you as the best person for the job to the rest of them to take over. It's okay, you don't have to answer until the 6 Nations is over. — Dorian Rees (@taff854) February 5, 2022