UK: Conservative MP Was ‘too Drunk To Remember’ What PM Johnson Said On Phone, Claims Wife

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, the MPs wife, also shared an image of Johnny Mercer, MP for Plymouth Moor View, fast asleep on his couch at his residence.

UK’s Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, Johnny Mercer, on February 6, caused an uproar on social media after his wife tweeted that he was so drunk, that he had no clue what the UK Prime minister Boris Johnson had called him about last night.

“He can't remember what the Prime Minister said,” the MP’s wife wrote on Twitter, sharing the picture of her politician husband who appeared to have passed out on his couch. The latter had a few drinks as he was extremely upset after watching the FA Cup football and England rugby, wherein Plymouth Argyle lost to Chelsea.

“So funny story..the Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] rang tonight directly after an afternoon of FA Cup football and England rugby..and John Mercer was so pi***d he can’t remember what was said,” wrote the former Tory (Conservative) minister’s wife, Felicity Cornelius-Mercer in a post she shared on Twitter. 

Tory MP has 'no memory' of what conversation he had with UK PM: Felicity

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, the MPs wife, also shared an image of Johnny Mercer fast asleep on his couch at his residence. She claimed that he had no memory of what conversation he has had with the British Prime Minister when he had called last night. Johnson had been ringing the MPs following the backlash about the No 10 Downing Street parties.

He had offered to speak with the lawmakers amid the internal fallout and rampant departure of the Tory MPs' in defiance of his party scandals and his alleged misconduct during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. As Johnson's fifth adviser handed in her resignation this week, senior Tories indicated that the scores of dismissal signal "the beginning of the end" for Boris Johnson’s premiership.

UK’s Energy minister Greg Hands had denied that the No 10 advisers were being made scapegoats, insisting that they resigned because they “wanted to clean up No 10”. He referred to Sue Gray's investigation findings, as he denounced the "failure of leadership" on Downing Street.

Johnson has since been widely grilled by the MPs for publication of a version of Sue Gray's report that found "failures of leadership and judgment" and excessive booze culture between May 2020 and April 2021 at Downing Street amid the COVID-19 restrictions. Johnson had then said, "I get it and I will fix it.” But it appears, as the UK PM may have made an important phone call to MP for Plymouth Moor View, that he could little comprehend what the whole thing may have been about. The Tory MP "can't remember what was said" according to his wife. Here's a look at how people reacted to the incident.  

