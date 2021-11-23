UK: Conservative MPs Rejects Proposal To Exclude Private Health Firms From NHS Boards

A request to ban the representatives of commercial healthcare corporations from serving on NHS boards was voted down by Conservative MPs in the UK, as per a reports by Mirror. In the House of Commons, Labour Party proposed an amendment that would prevent private healthcare representatives from serving on these boards. However, the proposal was defeated by a margin of 300 to 192 votes. Instead, Health Secretary Sajid Javid proposed a compromise that would prohibit private health representatives from participating in ICBs in some circumstances. If private sector appointees may plausibly be considered as undermining the independence of the health service, they will be barred from serving.

The votes were part of a larger discussion over the Health and Care Bill, which has enraged anti-privatization activists. The bill will abolish the Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), which are responsible for deciding how local NHS services are delivered in England, according to Mirror. Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) will take their place in 42 regions across England, regulating budgets and defining five-year objectives.

Keep Our NHS Public delivered a 300,000-signature petition opposing the Bill

According to Mirror, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has called the prospect of a "business takeover" "total nonsense." At a rally outside Parliament, Keep Our NHS Public delivered a 300,000-signature petition opposing the Bill. Campaigners are concerned about the inclusion of private representatives on health boards, as well as a section in the Bill that eliminates the need for every contract to be put out to tender.

The Kings Fund stated that rather than contracts being allocated to new providers without enough vetting, they believe the greatest danger is that contracts be automatically handed out to incumbent providers regardless of their performance. Health Minister Edward Argar stated that allegations concerning private sector engagement in the NHS following the Bill are misleading and wrong, according to Mirror. He declared that no one will be appointed to an ICB who would jeopardise the NHS's independence. He further stated that it was never the goal, and it still isn't, for independent providers to sit on independent care boards.

The stockholders, not the patients, are a company's primary interest

Justin Madders of Labour remarked that the goals of private corporations and what they think should be the goals of the NHS and the ICBs are completely different things, according to Mirror. He stated that the stockholders, not the patients, are a company's primary interest. He respectfully requested that the Government withdraw their amendment.

Image: Pixabay/ AP