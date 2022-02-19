UK Conwoman Who Stole Diamonds From London Jeweller Ordered To Pay Back Less Than Rs 25000

A woman named Lulu Lakatos who secretly exchanged seven pebbles for 4.2 million pounds worth of diamonds, has been instructed to pay back less than £250 (Rs 25,000), The Guardian reported. The 60 years old Lakatos was convicted for stealing in 2021 and sentenced to five and a half years in prison. According to the Southwark crown court, Lakatos pretended to be a gem expert named "Anna" in order to orchestrate a conspired robbery for stealing seven stones from Mayfair jewellers Boodles after being sent to appraise them on behalf of alleged affluent customers.

According to Associated Press, diamond thief Lakatos was a member of an international gang that escaped to France after taking the jewels from Boodles on New Bond Street on March 10, 2016.

The planning behind the diamond stealing

Furthermore, the diamonds, as per The Guardian, were supposed to be kept in a padlocked purse in the store's vault until the money was transferred. The padlocked purse was seen to be slipped into Lakatos's handbag and exchanged for a replica by an associate in 2016, according to a CCTV video from the firm's basement. Lakatos and her companions escaped the UK for France in less than three hours after the swap.

Following the incident, when the purse in the Boodles safe was opened the next day, it contained seven little garden stones, however, the genuine jewels were never found, as per The Guardian. The Romanian-born Lakatos, from Saint-Brieuc, Brittany, is anticipated to be deported back to France, according to the proceeds of crime hearing held on Friday.

Referring to the stealing, Judge Alexander Milne QC stated, “As far as the figures are concerned, there is a striking contrast between the benefit figure of £4,299,671 and the available assets of €293.57(£244).” because the money had already been confiscated, The Guardian reported.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal, Christophe Stankovic as well as Mickael Jovanovic, who were the participants in the conspiracy, were sentenced to three years and eight months in prison. According to prosecutors, this has been termed as the highest-value heist of its sort ever committed in the UK.

In addition to this, diamond thief Lulu Lakatos was wanted in Switzerland for a very identical plan in which a €400,000 package was replaced with a copy stuffed with paper.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)