UK Couple Sets Guinness World Record For Biggest Height Difference With Nearly 2 Ft

A couple based in the United Kingdom has set a Guinness World Record for greatest height difference for a married couple. James and Chloe have nearly 2 feet difference in height between them. James stands at 109.3 cm (3ft 7 inches), while his wife Chloe has a height of 166.1 cm(5ft 5.4 inches). James and Chloe Lusted have been married since 2016.

UK couple break great height difference record

James, 33, works as an actor and TV presenter while Chloe, 27, is a teacher. They broke the record of greatest height differential of a married couple (different sexes/taller woman) on June 2. The Guinness World Records shared a video of the couple on Instagram that showed them spending quality time with their daughter on the beach. In the video, they have talked about their journey as a couple. The video also showed James helping out Chloe in the kitchen. James also drives a car o which has the pedals raised to allow him to drive smoothly. James has Diastrophic Dysplasia, a genetic disorder that affects bones and cartilage development.

"Being 3 ft 7 is tricky sometimes. But I can do everything you can do, just in a different way," James told Guinness World Record.

James and Chloe met at a pub in 2012, shortly after James had carried the Olympic torch through his hometown. Chloe told GWR that she always liked taller men, however, that changed after she met and fell in love with James. The record-breaking couple has now been married for five years and have a two-year-old daughter named Olivia.

"Our love story has taught us and taught others that you can’t judge a book by it’s cover, and just to love the person no matter who they are. I don’t think you can choose who you fall in love with," Chloe told GWR.

The post shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram has got over 131,680 views and several reactions. The couple's story has melted the hearts of netizens who took to the comments section to praise them. One user commented, "Thats so sweet to watch beautiful family". Another user commented, "U guys are a true inspiration for others..God bless u both".

IMAGE: GuinnessWorldRecords/Instagram