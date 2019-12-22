UK Couple Spent 6 Weeks Creating Christmas-themed Lego Display With 4,00,000 Bricks

A couple from Huntington, Cambridgeshire used more than 400,000 bricks of Lego to create an absolutely incredible Alpine ski scene for a Christmas display at their home. Mike Addis, 61 and his wife Catherine Weightman, 56, get together every year to construct a festive Lego scene to mark the arrival of Christmas holidays. This year the Lego scene they have created is their biggest creation ever as it stands 8ft tall in the living room of their house.

The Lego project

This year, Mike and Catherine marked the 25th anniversary of the project as they have been doing this since 1994. Mike, a retired school teacher said that this is his biggest project ever and it took a lot of hard work to complete the beautiful Alpine ski scene. According to Mike, the project comes with working lifts, trains and lights and also consists of swiss mountain resorts, German Christmas market, holiday chalets, church, reindeer, sleigh, Santa's house, and workshop. However, for Mike, the church is his favorite part of the project.

Mike said that building Lego takes a lot of patience and can be quite frustrating sometimes as he once tripped over and smashed one of the supports of the project. Mike and Catherine had to start all over again. The couple starts their project with a party on October 13 every year as it is also Mike's birthday and they aim to finish it before December 1. However, this year as Mike is retired, they finished the project a bit earlier on November 25.

The couple has collected Legos for over 50 years now and Mike, being a teacher, has been receiving Legos as gift for quite some time now. The couple have a cellar to store their large collection of Legos and they have organised them by colour and size. Mike who is also known as 'Lego Man' said that people come from far away to see their projects and they have received a letter of appreciation from Lego. Mike said that they will dismantle the project on January 6 with friends and family present at their home for a party.

