UK Court Awards 3-year Jail Term To 28-year-old For Attacking Sikh Community Leader

Nearly three months after an elderly British Sikh community leader walked home in Manchester, a UK court has awarded three years sentence to a 28-year-old man after pleading guilty to the "horrific" assault. According to Manchester Crown Court, 62-year-old Avtar Singh was attacked in June this year when he was walking home from work through the city centre. In video footage released by the Police, it shows 28-year-old Claudio Campos, who was with his partner at the time, began walking behind him and violently punched him in the head. Subsequently, Singh, who is well-known as a local priest in his locality, fell into the middle of the road. He stayed unconscious until a passer-by called for an ambulance and was taken to the hospital.

Watch: Video of the brutal assault on Avtar Singh

As per the court, he is receiving treatment for a "life-changing" brain injury. "This was a horrific attack on a much-loved family member and community leader which deeply shocked the public," said Detective Inspector Mark Astbury from Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) City of Manchester CID. "I hope the verdict gives Mr Singh's family some relief that the person who has harmed their husband and father has now faced justice and will be sent to prison. I would like to thank the public for their help with our investigation and our thoughts are very much with Mr Singh, we hope he is able to return home soon," he said.

Family laments heinous attack

In a statement released by the family members, they said their father came to the country around three decades ago and added he has never imagined he would face such a heinous attack. "When our dad came to this country over 30 years ago, he never imagined that he would be the subject of such a heinous attack which has left him bed bound and in hospital for as long as he has been," said the family. The family lamented that they will never get the "strong powerful man" back but welcomed the attacker being brought to justice.

Image: Greater Manchester Police/ANI