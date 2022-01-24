UK Court Permits Julian Assange To Appeal Against Extradition Case In Supreme Court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange won the first stage of his appeal against a UK verdict that allowed him to be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges. 50-year-old Assange was granted permission on Monday by the High Court in London to appeal the case to the UK Supreme Court. However, before the case can proceed further, the Supreme Court must agree to accept it. Make no mistake, we won today (January 24) in court. We will fight this until Julian is free," Assange’s fiancee, Stella Moris stated as per the Associated Press (AP).

The UK's top court generally takes around eight sitting weeks to decide whether to accept an appeal once an application is filed, according to the court's website. The judgement is the latest in Assange's long fight to avoid facing charges in the United States over WikiLeaks' release of confidential documents more than a decade ago. A district court judge in London rejected a US extradition request just over a year ago, claiming that Assange would kill himself if kept in harsh US prison circumstances.

UK High Court overrules lower court's decision

Later, US authorities assured the WikiLeaks founder that he would not undergo the harsh punishment that his lawyers claimed would jeopardise his physical and mental health. Last month, the High Court overruled the lower court's ruling, stating that the United States' assurances were sufficient to ensure that Assange would be treated humanely. The High Court's decision on Monday focused on those assurances, the AP reported. Assange's lawyers sought an appeal citing the US had provided assurances after the lower court's ruling. However, the High Court overruled the lower court's decision, concluding that the judge should have given the US an opportunity to offer assurances before making the final decision.

US pushes for Assange's extradition

Assange's lawyers contended that the US government's promise that their client will not be subjected to inhuman treatment is useless. They claimed that such promises are conditional and open to change at the discretion of US authorities. The US has urged British authorities that Assange be extradited so that he can face accusations of espionage and computer misuse. These are reportedly linked to the release of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents by Wikileaks. Since 2019, the WikiLeaks founder has been detained at the high-security Belmarsh Prison in the UK.

