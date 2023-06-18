UK Court Sentences Indian Student, Who Raped Drunk Woman, For Over Six Years

An Indian scholarship student, Preet Vikal has been sentenced to six years and nine months by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke on June 18 for raping a young woman in the UK. He would be serving two-thirds of the sentence in custody and the remainder on licence. Notably, the hearing was attended by the victim.

On June 3, 2022, Vikal was seen carrying an extremely drunk young woman to his halls of residence before he raped her, as per the CCTV footage that has emerged recently. According to the Cardiff Crown Court, Preet Vikal took a 'trophy photograph' of the victim in his bed before attacking her, as per the UK-based media outlet.

In the CCTV, one can see Preet Vikal carrying the victim in his arms and later across his shoulders out of the city centre.

#INCOURT l A man has been jailed for raping at a woman at a halls of residence in #Cardiff.



CCTV showed Preet Vikal carrying the victim in his arms and later across his shoulders out of the city centre.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/wfYrIggd7o — South Wales Police Cardiff (@SWPCardiff) June 16, 2023

Police arrest Indian student for raping a woman in Cardiff

While talking about the incident, Detective Constable Nick Woodland said: “Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in Cardiff but in Preet Vikal we had a dangerous individual. He took advantage of an intoxicated and vulnerable young woman who became separated from her friends.”

Further, he also informed that an extensive trawl of CCTV footage has been conducted. Apart from that the police authorities have gone through the Instagram messages that have been exchanged with the victim, which led to Vikal being identified and later he was arrested.

“From the minute this was reported, we were absolutely 100 per cent committed to identifying the person responsible and bringing him to justice,” said DC Woodland. Further, he added, “Enquires revealed inconsistencies with the accounts provided by the defendant, and it was this, along with the continued bravery of the victim, that ultimately led to him pleading guilty."

Who is Preet Vikal and what are the allegations against him?

Preet Vikal comes from a village north of Delhi, India. As per his lawyers' statement, he is a young man who worked extremely hard, so much so that he won a scholarship to support his study in engineering, according to the UK-based Daily Mail. He was the first in his family to go to university, and the first in his village to go overseas and study.

While presenting the victim, Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said Vikal and the victim, who did not know each other, went out on the night of June 3 last year with separate groups of friends. He described the night of the incident in detail while presenting the victim's case.

Cobbe said, "The victim had drunk to excess and by the end of the night was, plainly, hopelessly intoxicated." Further, he added, "The victim's recollection of the night is vague but she knew she and her friends had started drinking at home before going to a bar on Mill Lane, then to Live Lounge."

According to her lawyer, she had left Live Lounge with friends. However, outside she encountered Vikal, an engineering student who had been drinking in the venue. Then Vikal joined the victim's group as they walked along North Road. He and the victim then moved far ahead of the rest of the group.

CCTV reveals the crime

The CCTV was played in court which showed that Vikal was carrying the victim in his arms and later across his shoulders at around 4 am on June 3. He then laid her on the ground and lifted her to her feet. As they passed the Blackweir pub, the victim was walking but leaning heavily on Vikal. The offender brought the victim to his room at Talybont and committed the heinous crime.